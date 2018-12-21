Frostbite 5K returns to Veterans Park on Jan. 26

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler More than 100 people gathered at Veterans Park to watch and participate in the 2018 Frostbite 5K, which benefits Young Life Birmingham.

Young Life Birmingham South, a local chapter of a national Christian youth ministry, has one simple goal. According to Area Director John Beatty, it “exists to introduce adolescents to Jesus and help them grow in their faith,” he said.

And the Birmingham South chapter will seek to sustain that mission when it hosts its sixth annual Frostbite 5K fundraiser at Veterans Park in Hoover on Saturday, Jan. 26. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m., and the 1-mile fun run will start at 9:45 a.m.

The Frostbite 5K, which typically draws about 200 participants, is a “fun, vibrant race for the whole family,” Beatty said.

All proceeds support Young Life Birmingham South, which was started 14 years ago, according to Beatty. The group has ministries at Hoover, Spain Park and Oak Mountain high schools, as well as another high school ministry at Briarwood Christian School. There’s also a ministry at Oak Mountain Middle School and the Capernaum program for special-needs children.

Awards will be given at the Frostbite 5K to the top overall male and female finishers and to the first-place male and female runners in several age groups, according to Beatty.

All runners will receive swag bags with local goods, and food and other vendors will be on site.

Registration is $35 for the 5K, $25 for the fun run and $20 for the “sleep in” option.

For registration, call 440-2843, go to frostbite5k.com or search “Young Life Frostbite 5K” on active.com.