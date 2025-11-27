From Hoover to Times Square: Lola Ruth Adams featured in NDSS national video

× Expand National Down Syndrome Society The smiling face of Hoover’s Lola Ruth Adams appears on two Jumbotrons in New York City’s Times Square on Sept. 6 as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual video presentation. Photo courtesy of National Down Syndrome Society.

On Sept. 6, the crowd in New York City’s Times Square paused as the joyful face of Hoover’s own Lola Ruth Adams appeared on two giant Jumbotrons. Her radiant smile lit up the square as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video Presentation.

“Lola Ruth radiates joy and hope. She is truly one-of-a-kind,” said her mother, Julie Adams.

A student at Deer Valley Elementary, Lola Ruth was selected from more than 2,600 applicants to appear in the one-hour video, which features more than 500 children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states and 11 countries. The presentation highlights the value and contributions of individuals with Down syndrome and marks the start of the New York City Buddy Walk, an annual advocacy and awareness event that has taken place since 1995.

Julie adopted Lola Ruth from Bulgaria in 2020 — a decision she says was driven by love and purpose.

“I chose to adopt a child with special needs because every child deserves to feel loved, to have a support system and to know someone is cheering them on,” she said. “She deserves the best, and I will give her everything I have to provide for her.”

Though Lola Ruth radiates joy, she’s faced more than her share of challenges. She lives with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a rare and severe form of epilepsy, and has undergone three hip surgeries, with another scheduled for next year. She also has bronchial malacia, a condition that causes her lungs to collapse, and both vision and hearing impairments. She cannot walk or speak, and she is fed through a G-tube.

Yet her mother says Lola Ruth’s spirit shines through every obstacle. “She is a fighter,” Julie said. “She keeps on smiling and inspiring others.”

Expand Julie Adams Surrounded by faculty members from Deer Valley Elementary, Lola Ruth and her mother Julie, second from left, donate the proceeds from their World Down Syndrome Day T-shirts to the SPOT team at Deer Valley, which supports student growth through teamwork and therapy.

Julie hopes to share that inspiration beyond her immediate circle. She recently authored a children’s book titled “Larry and Lola Ruth: Shining God’s Light,” inspired by her daughter and illustrated by Mountain Brook art teacher Kathryn Stubblefield. The story captures themes of love, acceptance and sharing light with others — a reflection of the way Julie describes her daughter’s impact.

She said her goal is not only to honor Lola Ruth, but also to encourage other families walking through difficult medical journeys.

From a classroom in Hoover to the bright lights of Times Square, her journey represents more than a personal milestone. Her light reaches far beyond her family and her school.

From Bulgaria to Hoover to Times Square, Lola Ruth’s story continues to inspire.