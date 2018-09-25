Freedom from Addiction Coalition to hold Oct. 9 breakfast in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. More than 100 people attended the Freedom from Addiction Coalition community awareness breakfast in June at Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook.

The Freedom from Addiction Coalition, started by the mayors of Hoover, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills, will hold its third community breakfast in Hoover this month.

The breakfast will be held on Oct. 9 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Hoover Met Stadium’s Michael Jordan Room. The guest speaker will be Dr. Brian Brocato.

Brocato is an obstetrician and gynecologist who deals with addiction issues at his practice at the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital, and he is a member of the Alabama Department of Public Health Opioid Misuse in Women/Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Task Force. He is also the son of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

A flyer for the event said the breakfast will include discussion of the realities of opioid addiction and individual and community actions.

Previous Coalition breakfasts, held in Vestavia Hills in March and Mountain Brook in June, have included speakers from local addiction treatment organizations, as well as Mike and Deborah Bailey, who lost their daughter Ashlynn to an overdose.

The sponsors for the breakfast include the Addiction Prevention Coalition, Wallace Jordan Ratliff & Brandt and Alabama Teen Challenge.

The breakfast is open to the public with no registration or fees required. If you or someone you know is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, visit apcbham.org or call 874-8498.