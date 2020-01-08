Fourth-grade boy finds $900 cash while shopping at Hoover Target

× Expand Photo provided by Jill Spero Foster Dudley Target cash Foster Dudley, a fourth-grader from Prince of Peace Catholic School, found $900 cash while shopping at Target and, with the help of police, was able to return it to the woman who lost it, Verdina Ball.

A fourth-grade student at Prince of Peace Catholic School recently found $900 in cash while shopping at Target in The Grove shopping center in Hoover.

The youngster, Foster Dudley, at first asked his mother, Parisa Dudley, if they could keep the money, and she told him to put himself in the shoes of the person who lost it, she said.

She asked him how he would feel if he lost that much money, and he quickly replied, “Mom, we have to find her and give it back.”

So Foster and his parents approached the store manager, Jeremy Walker, and asked for his help. Walker contacted Hoover police, who were able to locate the person who lost the money because of the credit union receipt that was found with the money.

Two days after Foster found the money, he and his family were back at Target to meet the woman who had lost the envelope that contained the cash, Verdina Ball. She was overjoyed to get the envelope back.

Foster received a reward of a $100 Target gift card.

Submitted by Jill Spero.