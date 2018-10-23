For Hoover resident, philanthropy goes to the dogs

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan Ken Jackson poses with Maggie at Remy’s Dog Park at Red Mountain Park. Jackson raised the funds through his foundation, The Remy Fund, to build Remy’s Dog Park.

If Ken Jackson meets a person walking their dog, his first question is almost always, “Can I talk to your dog?” Then he’ll sit down on the sidewalk and say hello.

Jackson, a Southlake resident since 1989, says dogs and cats have been a constant in his life. For the past eight years, they have also been the cornerstone of his philanthropy work throughout Birmingham.

You aren’t likely to see Jackson’s name on the projects he funds, but there is a name animal lovers in the area might know: Remy.

Remy was Jackson’s last dog, who was by his side through the deaths of both his parents and the end of a long-term relationship before she passed away at age 10.

“Remy was part of my life,” Jackson said. “The emotional connection, the comfort, the security is very hard to describe to someone who hasn’t experienced it. And a whole lot of people have experienced it.”

In 2010, Jackson created the Remy Fund for Pets and Animal Services through the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. The fund gives out a series of grants to animal-related nonprofits each year. Remy’s name is also attached to Remy’s Dog Park at Red Mountain Park, which Jackson funded and helped conceptualize.

Jackson said he’s always found “this philanthropy thing” was a lot of fun. He has served as a fast-talking, live auctioneer for more than 300 charity auctions, and he recently commissioned an eight-foot statue of Blaze, the UAB mascot, to stand in front of the new UAB Collat School of Business.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Ken Jackson plays with Maggie at Remy’s Dog Park.

But animals — specifically dogs, cats and horses — are where his heart is.

“I care about the animals that touch the lives of humans,” Jackson said.

When he was approached about the creation of Remy’s Dog Park, Jackson said he wanted to make it the “best possible dog park they could build.” That meant doubling his initial contribution, Jackson said, but it also meant he was proud of the finished product: three separate fenced areas for large dogs, small dogs and ones with special needs, each with shade, sun, benches and plenty of room.

Jackson can be found at the dog park once a week or so, sitting on the ground and saying hello to the dogs. But he also likes to watch the people.

“To watch the dogs interact are great. The unexpected value is to watch the humans interact,” Jackson said. “It brings people together because everyone in that enclosed area has one thing in common.”

Jackson is part of the committee that decides the Remy Fund grant recipients each year, which extensively vets each applicant’s impact before giving funds.

He pointed to organizations like animal therapy group Hand in Paw as an example of what pets can do for people. He rarely can see a Hand in Paw team in action, meeting people with illnesses or physical or mental disabilities, without getting a little teary-eyed.

“When you see animals connect and bring comfort and bring smiles to people that don’t have a lot of comfort, that don’t have a reason to smile, it is, like, incredibly rewarding,” he said.

This year, the Remy Fund gave $50,000 to 11 recipients. Shelby Humane Society was the fund’s first $10,000 grant recipient, to benefit their Quick Fix discounted spay/neuter services. Walker County Humane Society’s spay/neuter program, Bama Bully Rescue, Hand in Paw, Kitty Kat Haven, Special Equestrians, MomaKat Rescue, Adopt A Golden, the Red Barn, Two by Two Rescue League and K9ResQ also received grants for various projects and operational costs.

Jackson said he makes choices, like foregoing a beach house or driving an older car, to be able to keep funding these projects. However, he said philanthropy isn’t just about giving away large amounts of money.

“I really don’t want anything, but I know that I can make a difference with this philanthropy thing,” Jackson said. “I really want to encourage people to find a cause, and whether they give $100 or $1,000 or $100,000, you can make a difference in a cause that you believe in.”