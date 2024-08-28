Hoover home of NFL icon Bart Starr now for sale (photos & video tour)

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Greater Alabama MLS The exterior of Bart and Cherry Star's beloved family home today in August 2024 × 2 of 2 Expand Provided by Starr Enterprises Exterior of Starr Family Home completed in 1990 Prev Next

The home of the late NFL icon Bart Starr is now for sale under ARC Realty with Cathy O'Berry, nestled alongside the 16th fairway at Riverchase Country Club in Hoover.

The 7,658-square-foot house, situated on 1.3 acres and with four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, is listed at $1,915,000. The value of the house reflects Starr's history as a two-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, Crimson Tide quarterback, Green Bay Packers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer. Yet, an outstanding emotional value remains attached to the Starr property, lovingly referred to by the family as “the home to many.”

The construction on 2065 Royal Fern Lane was finished in 1990 under the design of Bart’s wife, Cherry Starr. As they spent many years together in the Southwest, Cherry curated the home in a style reminiscent of the architectural and artistic trends of that region.

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The fountain designed by Cherry Starr in the late 1980s for the construction of their new home in Hoover. × 2 of 7 Expand Provided by Stare Enterprises Bart and Cherry in front of the signature, Scottsdale Plaza inspired fountain behind their home. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The living room in Bart and Cherry Starr’s beloved family home up for show on August 27, 2024. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo provided by Starr Enterprises Bart and Cherry with their dog China in their living room which remains virtually unchanged for the sale of the home. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Cherry and Bart’s bedroom with a painting by Cherry of the Southwestern landscape × 6 of 7 Expand Bart’s teammates and friends after his celebration of life in 2019 × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The home includes a regulation sized tennis court, frequented by Cherry and her friends until she retired at 88 Prev Next

The ornate interior is filled with “earth tones” that are meant to change as the day shifts into night, much like the beauty of a sunset in the desert. Perhaps one of the most beloved installations on the property is the flowing tiered fountain in the courtyard behind the home. Despite the age of the Starr residence, the house remains virtually unchanged. This preservation is a testament to Cherry’s elegant, modern designs described by today’s real estate agents as features far beyond their time.

The care and labor placed into building the Starr residence were never intended as a show of wealth or status. Instead, these earth-toned walls were shared openly with all who came knocking.

Expand Provided by Starr Enterprises Aaron Rodgers and Bart Starr share a moment on the family couch in Hoover.

The Starrs lived humbly in their words and actions. They loved Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ. Bart loved McDonald’s. Above all, they spread love to others.

“There wasn’t anyone who was a small person to them,” said Cheryl Rietz, a personal friend and employee of Starr Enterprises.

When a delivery person stepped onto the stoop, the Starrs would rush to welcome them with the same enthusiasm used to greet NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers at their door. Every worker in the neighborhood knew there was a sparkling clean bathroom, a water fountain and a stocked beverage fridge in the backyard of the Starr house where they could refresh.

Expand Sameer Ratani's signed photograph of Bart Starr, sent by Bart himself to Ratani's home in high school

At a house showing on Aug. 27, many acquaintances and staff members offered personal stories of their amazement with the Starr hospitality. ARC Realtor Sameer Ratani remembers selling a pair of shoes to Bart in high school during his time working at New Balance. Instead of signing a napkin or a piece of scrap paper, Bart sent an autographed photograph addressed to Sameer via FedEx. His enthusiasm for responding to fan mail never dwindled, said Leigh Ann Nelson, the family’s executive assistant. She remembered Bart joyously commenting to her: “Leigh Ann, isn’t this great fun?”

Love, laughter, and friendship were hard and fast rules in the Starr home. Despite the assumed luxury associated with the NFL lifestyle, Cherry stayed a true homemaker, nurturing her family by cooking, cleaning and hosting gatherings. The upstairs and downstairs living rooms saw many game days and Super Bowls, each time seasoned with the tastes of Cherry’s cooking and Bart’s kindness.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Downstairs living room where Cherry would serve food to esteemed guests and family members × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Upstairs space in the Starr home used for Super Bowl parties and game day viewings Prev Next

The walls of Bart’s office are still lined with the awards and accolades from his time as both a player and a coach. The Bart Starr Award, created in 1988 and presented to new athletes at the Super Bowl breakfast each year, stands on the corner of Bart’s desk. After each breakfast, Bart would return home to enjoy the Super Bowl with his family. Above football, Bart and Cherry cherished the little ones who grew up in the house calling them “Dad and Mom,” “Granddaddy and Mommy,” and so on.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt The Bart Starr Award: named after Bart and given to an athlete of exemplary character every year at the Super Bowl breakfast × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Football signed by Bart Starr, Troy Aikman, #8 Roger Staubach, #12 Both of the Dallas Cowboys. Brett Favre, #4 Bart Starr, #15 Both of the Green Bay Packers. These are four Super Bowl champion quarterbacks. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Bart Starr’s memorabilia is still on display in his office, including Alabama and Green Bay items Prev Next

Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt, provided by Start Enterprises Recipe for Lemon Ice Box Pie: Cherry’s speciality treat for guests of honor

The house along the fairway holds years of loving memories passed on through family traditions, generosity and the recipe for a pie of high honors. Cherry’s lemon ice box pie was a delicacy prepared only for Bart Starr Jr.'s birthdays and select guests of the household. Now, since the passing of Bart in 2019 and Cherry in early 2024, the Starr family wishes to continue their “open door policy,” as Cherry called it, where the joy in their home belongs to every entrant.

So, in celebration of the “For Sale” sign going up at the family home, the Starrs welcome their community as the guests of honor with a slice of Cherry’s lemon ice box pie.

× Expand Video by Double Oak

See this video tour of 2065 Royal Fern Lane provided by ARC Realty. Bart Starr Jr., son of Bart Starr and a resident of Vestavia Hills, offers his fond memories of home and his hope that its future owner will uphold the strong values laid forth by his parents.