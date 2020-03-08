First Patton Creek Art Festival labeled success by organizers

× 1 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival04 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 2 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival13 Glass art by Cara Adams sits on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 3 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival02 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 4 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival05 Aaron Burnett of the Meadow Brook community checks out woodwork by Joel Miller at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 5 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival06 Artwork by Beckie Edwards sits on display at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 6 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival12 Suzanne Hurst of Montevallo, Alabama, talks with artist Tim Tingle at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 7 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival11 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 8 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival07 Jim and Jan Blahnik of the Highland Lakes community in Shelby County check out jewelry by Cathy Jo Wheeler at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 9 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival15 Shauna Schiwitz of the Heatherwood area in Shelby County, at left, and Sally Elliott of the Riverchase community, check out the creations of Jinger Glasgow at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 10 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival14 People stroll through the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 11 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival16 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 12 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival03 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 13 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival09 Karen and David Moses check out glasswork by Cara Adams at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 14 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival08 People check out the creations of Jinger Glasgow at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 15 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival01 People check out the glass creations of Cara Adams at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. × 16 of 16 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200307_Patton_Creek_Art_Festival10 People check out artwork at the Patton Creek Art Festival in the Patton Creek shopping center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Prev Next

The head of the Central Alabama Artist Guild is calling the new venue for the group’s spring art show a success after a sunny Saturday.

Close to 40 artists set up booths on a temporarily closed street in the Patton Creek shopping center for the Patton Creek Art Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The artwork included paintings, jewelry, woodwork, pottery, stained glass, music boxes, decorated golf balls and more.

It was the first time the guild’s show has been in Hoover since 2017. The past two years’ shows were at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, but organizers wanted to move again due to all the construction happening in the Vestavia Hills civic complex and the relocation of the Vestavia community center to the former Gold’s Gym space, said Jinger Glasgow, chairwoman for the spring show.

Walter Moore, president of the Central Alabama Artist Guild, said he felt good with the results of this year’s show.

“Overall, I think people were very happy,” Moore said. “It was a good show.”

The crowd turnout was steady until about 4:30, he said. He ranked the show among the top 10 percent of shows in which he has participated in the past year or two.

Moore said he appreciated all the help and publicity from the city of Hoover, officials managing the Patton Creek shopping center and other companies that helped with the show. There were several food trucks present as well.

Moore said if everything stayed the same, he’d like to return to Patton Creek in the future.

Jan Blahnik, an oil painter from the Highland Lakes community in Shelby County, didn’t have a booth at Patton Creek Saturday but said she formerly was a part of the Central Alabama Artist Guild and came because she had several friends in the show.

She said she’s glad to see the city of Hoover embrace the arts, make use of a mostly vacant part of the Patton Creek shopping center and bring the community together.

“Local artists look for opportunities to share their talent, and Birmingham is blessed with some very fine talent,” Blahnik said. “An outdoor show is unpredictable, but when the sun shines, there’s nothing better.”

Oil painter Danny McDaniel won best of show Saturday. Awards also were given out in the art and crafts categories:

Art:

Norma Gober — painting Troy Criswell — painting Winnie Cooper — painting

Crafts:

Cara Adams — glass Peggy Wood — pottery Theresa Heffner — stained glass

Honorable Mention: