Firefighters prep for Christmas Eve Santa Run

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Hoover firefighters will escort Santa Claus via fire truck around various neighborhoods — including The Preserve area, Trace Crossings, Lake Cyrus and Ross Bridge — again this year.

Santa Claus plans to make his usual Christmas Eve scouting run through Hoover on city fire trucks on Dec. 24.

Firefighters plan to escort him around the various neighborhoods to wave at children and families before he makes those much-anticipated deliveries later in the night. He won’t be stopping, so families need to be on the lookout to catch him driving by, Capt. Scott West said.

Each fire station has a general timeframe for the Santa Run, but because firefighters are still on duty, there’s always a chance his visit will be interrupted by an emergency call. Also, in the event of inclement weather, Santa will visit and be available for pictures with children at each fire station from 5-7 p.m.

Here is the general schedule for the Hoover Fire Department Santa Run:

► Station 1: 5-8:45 p.m., Regent Forest, Chapel Hills, Deo Dara and Alford Avenue area;

► Station 2: 4-9:45 p.m., Chapel and Preserve area;

► Station 3: 3:30-8 p.m., Riverchase, Valley Station, Southlake and Galleria Woods area (two trucks);

► Station 4: 3:30-8 p.m., Rime Village, Loch and Lorna Road area;

► Station 5: 3:30-8:30 p.m., Bluff Park area;

► Station 6: 3-8:30 p.m., Alabama 150 and Trace Crossings area, Lake Cyrus and Deer Valley area;

► Station 7: 3:30-8:30 p.m., Inverness area;

► Station 8: 3:30-8:30 p.m., Greystone Founders, Crest, Farms and Highlands area;

► Station 9: 3-6:45 p.m., Greystone Legacy area;

► Station 10: 3-7:30 p.m., Ross Bridge.

See a full schedule of Santa’s expected arrival times, broken down by street, at hooverfire.org/santarun2018.