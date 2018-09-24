Fight the Bite 5K to raise awareness about Lyme disease, tick-borne illnesses

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Lyme Disease Association. The 2017 Fight the Bite 5K, an annual fundraiser for the Alabama Lyme Disease Association, was held at Veterans Park. The event also featured a 1-mile fun run.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne illness that causes symptoms like fever, fatigue, rashes and joint pain. When not diagnosed and treated early, it can cause serious chronic health effects.

And tick-borne illnesses are on the rise nationally, including in Alabama, according to the CDC.

That’s why the Alabama Lyme Disease Association will seek to raise money and awareness by hosting its annual fundraiser, the Fight the Bite 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk/Wag, at Veterans Park on Oct. 6.

Registration opens at 7 a.m. The chip-timed 5K, which offers some cash prizes, starts at 8 a.m., and the fun run begins at 9 a.m. The event’s Awareness Expo will show people how to protect themselves from ticks and recognize Lyme disease symptoms, according to event organizer Tina Neathammer.

“The biggest message we want to get out is we do have Lyme disease in Alabama,” she said.

Neathammer said many Alabama physicians still think the disease doesn’t occur here, making it tougher to get diagnosed

“If Lyme disease is not treated early, a long-term, persistent infection that is extremely difficult to treat can develop,” Neathammer said.

The event “vibe is fun, family-friendly,” Neathammer said.

“We invite all ages, even our pets, because we know they get Lyme disease,” she said.

Individual registration is $35 for the 5K and $25 for the fun run beginning Oct. 1. Registration for the Virtual Run is $15.

For more information about ALDA, go toalabamalymedisease.org. For details on Fight the Bite, including team registration, go to runsignup.com.