Faces of Hoover: Pimiento lifts moods and shares his culture through song

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Holguer Pimiento plays a Brazillian song in front of Santos Coffee in Hoover on Nov. 5. Pimiento was born in Colombia and enjoys playing Latin music to share his culture with others.

Over 20 years ago, Holguer Pimiento moved from Colombia to the U.S. with his family. However, his culture remains close to his heart as he sings and strums his guitar.

He started playing at 6 years old, when he fell in love with Brazilian and Mexican music. Later, Pimiento joined a conga and shaker player to form the Broken Corazones, or “Broken Hearts,” after a listener said Pimiento’s music “broke his heart.”

“I want to change the faces of people,” Pimiento said. “People work too hard. They come into restaurants to get happy.”

Currently, Pimiento plays Spanish, Latin and Italian music at Phil Sandoval’s Mexican Restaurante in Hoover from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

“I want to show people how people live in Latin America,” Pimiento said.

While the winter chills often bring in somber feelings, Pimiento keeps spirits lively at the Brock’s Gap restaurant by playing Christmas songs from his culture. Even when he sings in Spanish, people recognize the tunes and sing along.

Pimiento works as an architect designing houses for people in Colombia, but he also makes time to host lessons for students. He remembers his dad saying, “If you play music for enjoyment, you are not stressed to pay the bills.”

In his classes, he teaches techniques for students to preserve their voice even into their old age.

“Music keeps you happy because you enjoy life,” Pimiento said.

To invite Pimiento to perform at a business or event, contact him at holguerpimiento@hotmail.com.