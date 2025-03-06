Faces of Hoover: Claire Vrinkeroff bites into the 2025 Girl Scout cookie season

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Claire Vrinkeroff tries cookies at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills on Jan. 25. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Claire Vrinkeroff has been a Girl Scout for five years, progressing from a Daisy to a Brownie and now a Junior. For her, one of the most rewarding aspects of the experience is selling cookies.

Vrinkeroff says the best part about being a Girl Scout during cookie season is “doing booths with my friends and doing cookie sales and calling people I hadn’t talked to in a while.”

During a recent sales event, Vrinkeroff discovered that math, when used in a real-life context, can “actually be fun.” Though math may not be her favorite subject, she recognizes how essential it is for managing her cookie sales. Each season, she creates a call list and walks her neighborhood with her parents.

“Every year I’ve done a lot of cookie sales, I’ve reached my goal, and I’ve gone way over,” Vrinkeroff said.

Beyond sales, Girl Scouts has provided Vrinkeroff with a sense of belonging. With an older brother at home, she enjoys having a space to bond with girls her age.

“Being a Girl Scout helps me be a better friend and person,” she said.

Her favorite cookie? The new Adventurefuls, though Thin Mints remain a classic favorite.