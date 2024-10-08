Faces: Barista Grant Austin spreads warmth at Baba Java Coffee

As your summer iced coffee order changes to a cozy, warm drink for fall, barista Grant Austin of Baba Java Coffee in Meadowbrook is there for the shift in season.

After working as a machinist for three years and experiencing several work accidents, Austin decided to pursue another life-long passion: coffee. Baba Java offered him the opportunity to embark on an extensive coffee education.

“Baba Java trains baristas and gives them an in-house certification,” Austin said. Even if regular coffee buyers don’t always notice the barista’s knowledge, he is consistently pushed to meet high daily standards.

“Consistency is difficult with coffee since it's a natural product that we do not have control over,” Austin said. “So, we learn to have a non-biased palette. For example, we change our preconceived notions that bitter coffee equals strong coffee.”

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Grant Austin, barista for Baba Java Coffee in Meadowbrook makes one of their fall drinks, the Harvest Oat Latte. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Grant Austin, barista for Baba Java Coffee in Meadowbrook makes one of their fall drinks, the Harvest Oat Latte. Prev Next

Baba Java has new fall flavors like the Harvest Oak Latte, which is Austin’s favorite, and his role behind the counter allows him to engage with others about the coffee they enjoy.

“Coffee is something that people can associate with on personal levels. I like to figure out their relationship with coffee,” he said

Baba Java Coffee is located in Meadowbrook at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 121, and is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.