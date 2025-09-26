Event reminder: Haute Pink Fashion Show raises breast cancer awareness

× Expand Hoover High graduate Ashley Baxter will model clothing from Birmingham-based designer Megan Dean during the Haute Pink Fashion Show at Red Mountain Theatre on Oct. 3.

When the lights go up at Red Mountain Theatre for the Haute Pink Fashion Show this Friday, one of the stars on stage will be Hoover High School graduate Ashley Baxter — a breast cancer survivor and now a fashion model for a night.

Baxter is one of 11 women selected to walk the runway in this year’s show, each modeling bespoke designs created just for them.

“It’s my little girl dream come true,” Baxter said. “It’s bright, bold and fun.”

In September 2022, Baxter was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at age 33 — just days after she noticed sudden pain in her underarm. The pain led to the discovery of tumors in her lymph nodes, and a biopsy confirmed what even her doctors didn’t expect.

Since then, her journey has included multiple surgeries, rounds of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and long periods of rest and reflection. Through it all, she says her greatest motivation has been her two children, now ages 9 and 5.

“They’ve seen me on difficult days when treatment kept me in bed,” she said. “But they’ve also seen me show up for school events, cheer at sports games, and work part-time at the YMCA. We even went to Disney World.”

In the three years since her diagnosis, Baxter has faced news of new cancer growths in her spine, bones and, most recently, her liver — but she continues weekly chemotherapy and says she’s tolerating it well.

“Cancer has changed my path, but not my spirit,” she said. “My journey is about hope, resilience, love and making every day count.”

The Haute Pink Fashion Show, hosted by Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, takes place Friday, Oct. 3, and aims to shine a spotlight on those impacted by breast cancer. The show will feature 11 women who have been impacted by the disease, modeling one-of-a-kind creations from 11 local designers.

Forge supports, empowers and improves medical access, health outcomes and quality of life for Alabama breast cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones — from diagnosis through the rest of life.

The annual event is sponsored by Alabama Power and the Alabama Power Foundation, with proceeds supporting Forge’s mission and services.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased at hautepink.swell.gives. Each ticket includes two drink tickets, heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and entrance to the show.

The event will also feature a raffle of exclusive items, with tickets available for purchase on site.