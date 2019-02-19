Eagle Scout honored for flag retirement project

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Ben Chambless presents Joe Carter with the patriotic service award for his Eagle Scout project, which created boxes to dispose of and properly retire U.S. flags.

Prince of Peace Fourth Degree Knight Ben Chambless presented Eagle Scout and parishioner Joe Carter with Assembly 2507's patriotic service award on Jan. 28.

Joe was honored for the U.S. flag retirement boxes he built and installed at POP and two other Hoover locations as his Eagle Scout project.

Joe is the son of Roger and Georgeann Carter of Hoover and a member of Boy Scout Troop 21. To date, over 220 flags have been collected and properly retired.

The church’s box is located in the parking lot, near the church offices.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.