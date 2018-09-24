Down Syndrome Alabama holds walk, runs in October

× Expand Photo courtesy of Down Syndrome Alabama. More than 1,600 took part in the 2017 Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk at Veterans Park in Hoover in October 2017.

The third annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk is scheduled for Oct. 7 at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road in Hoover.

The walk, which is less than a mile, is a chance to show support for people with Down syndrome and raise money for Down Syndrome Alabama’s outreach and education programs.

There will be a brief ceremony at 2 p.m., followed by the walk, and a celebration festival that lasts until 5 p.m., said Sue Tolle, executive director for Down Syndrome Alabama.

The cost to participate in the walk is $10, and teams of walkers also collect donations leading up to the event. Awards will be given out for the team that raises the most money and the largest team, Tolle said. People with disabilities walk for free.

More than 1,600 people turned out for last year’s walk, and the event raised about $58,000, Tolle said. This year’s goal is $60,000, she said.

For about 16 years, this was known as the Buddy Walk, but the name was changed locally two years ago, Tolle said. “We’re asking people to step up for people with Down syndrome. They have a lot to bring to our communities,” she said. “They’re underestimated. There’s so much more they can bring to our lives.”

To register as an individual or team for the walk, go to tiny.cc/stepup4ds.

Down Syndrome Alabama also on Oct. 28 is holding a Boo Run for Down Syndrome at Red Mountain Park in Birmingham. It includes a 10K and 5K at 2 p.m. and 1-mile fun run at 3:30 p.m., all with runners in costumes. A cookout and costume party will follow.

The Boo Run, sponsored by Southeastern Trail Runs and Mountain High Outfitters, was held at Oak Mountain State Park the first two years and Veterans Park last year.

Registration for the 10K costs $35, while the 5K costs $30 and the 1-mile fun run costs $10. People with disabilities can run for free. To register, go to tiny.cc/boorun4ds.