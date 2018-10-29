Discovery UMC provides tail-wagging good time

1 of 19
Photo by Anne Dawson
Dogs and their owners browse the many tents that were set up at Discovery UMC's Dog Days event.
Dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted around the Discovery United Methodist Church parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 27 for the second annual Dog Days at Discovery event.
Some dogs donned their Halloween attire, including Wonder Woman, bumblebee and angel costumes.
There were ample food trucks for the humans, including Swamp Monster BBQ, Eugene's Hot Chicken, Urban Pops and Heavenly Donuts. There was also live performances by Vinyl Rock and Bailey Ingle.
For the four-legged friends, there were many activities such as art projects, an agility course, pet blessings given by the pastor and even discounted microchipping.
Among the hustle and bustle — and barks — there was even a children's corner with temporary tattoos and crafts.