Deals return with Bargains on the Bluff

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Volunteers from the 2017 spring/summer Bargains on the Bluff consigment sale at Bluff Park United Methodist Church present the Rev. Stanley Davidson with a check of proceeds from the sale, which paid for the church’s 2017 Vacation Bible School and scholarships for a summer camp.

Anyone looking to find great deals on used clothing, toys, shoes and nursery items should be at Bluff Park United Methodist Church the weekend of Feb. 8.

Bargains on the Bluff, the church’s well-known biannual consignment sale, will offer clothes ranging from preemie sizes to juniors and will even feature a ladies shop, with clothes and jewelry for women.

Tammy Sparks, advertising chair for Bargains on the Bluff, said the best part about the event is that shoppers’ money will benefit the children of the church. All of the earnings go to the preschool department and children’s ministry, she said, helping pay for their needs throughout the year, including vacation Bible school.

On Feb. 8, the sale will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Feb. 9 it will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will also be a preview day on Feb. 7 for consignors and workers. According to Sparks, “the more you work, the earlier you get to shop.”

Bargains on the Bluff, which has been around for more than 15 years, has kept the same model to ensure success each year — consignors get 70 percent of the sale and the church gets 30 percent.

The one thing that makes this year’s event different from the rest, Sparks said, is the amount of consignors they’re looking for. In the past they’ve capped sales at 200 consignors, but this year they’re upping that number. Anyone interested in participating can head to their Facebook page Bargains on the Bluff Consignment Sale for more information.