Daring to dream: Greystone woman named Ms. Senior Hoover 2023

Photo by Erin Nelson. Donna Francavilla, a longtime journalist and Ms. Senior Hoover 2023, stands in her backyard on March 3.

In 2018, Greystone resident Donna Francavilla, an award-winning radio and TV broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience, was called to New York City to work as a fill-in nighttime news anchor at the WCBS radio station.

It was a great opportunity, and Francavilla was enjoying her stint, but while there, something happened that changed her life forever. And now Francavilla, Ms. Senior Hoover 2023, hopes to use that experience to help others.

Francavilla was eating dinner with her son and his family in Philadelphia in the fall of 2018, when she suddenly lost hearing in her right ear.

Back home, an MRI at Shelby Baptist Medical Center revealed a benign brain tumor between her eardrum and brain. She received radiation treatment but the problems worsened.

She could hear things that were said but couldn’t remember them. She became weak on the left side of her body and couldn’t lift her left leg without dragging it. “I fell on my face when I was walking because I couldn’t control my speed,” she said.

A girlfriend convinced her to see her doctor again, and he discovered she had hydrocephalus (water on the brain). Doctors in October 2021 put in a shunt to remove the fluid off her brain, but the tumor grew again.

This time, in July of last year, she went to California to have the tumor removed by surgeons who specialize in radiated tumors. She had “an army of support” from family and friends around the country and is grateful for the outpouring of love she received, she said.

Francavilla is still recovering and dealing with the aftermath. She can’t hear out of her right ear, has a constant ringing in her ear, must be careful with quick movements and has lost some of her balance. The latter is tough for someone who once dreamed of being a ballet dancer.

“I used to have amazing balance when I was a dancer, and now it’s lousy,” she said.

She also hasn’t gone back on the air as an anchor since the end of 2018. She did a little reporting on the tornado that came through Shelby County in March 2021, but the brain tumor and hydrocephalus created some “brain fog,” she said. “I just don’t trust I could remember information — you know, recall and report it in front of a national audience.”

Photo courtesy of Donna Francavilla. Dr. Rick Friedman, an ENT at the University of California San Diego Medical Center, and Donna Francavilla following the removal of an acoustic neuroma brain tumor in July 2022.

Francavilla, 62, chose to focus on her health and recovery and count her blessings.

“I’m just grateful to be alive, to be walking and talking and able to contribute,” she said. “I feel like I have a second lease on life.”

In particular, she hopes to use her experience to help others. She’s in a unique position, she said, because she has experienced dementia symptoms but came out on the other side and can talk about it. She can help people going through it and help others understand what it’s like.

“If someone has dementia, I know exactly what they’re thinking and how they’re feeling,” she said. “You become very inwardly focused, I think because you’re in survival mode, and easily frightened. I lost all confidence in myself.”

Her father went through dementia, and “for the first time, I understand what he felt and how helpless you feel,” she said.

Francavilla’s journalism career has taken her around the country and world. She broadcast the news on radio stations in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Birmingham and worked at TV stations in Washington, D.C., and Birmingham. Most of her career — at least 20 years — was with CBS Radio, informing listeners about major news stories in Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida panhandle.

In 2000 and 2006, she participated in a journalist exchange program between Germany and America and produced a seven-part TV series on Alabama’s connection to Germany. She also has reported from Cuba, Poland, Peru, France, Italy and Spain.

Francavilla contributed or produced freelance stories to national radio and TV shows and networks, including CBS Radio’s “World News Roundup,” Westwood One’s “America in the Morning,” National Public Radio, Voice of America, CBS TV’s “The Early Show” and the “Oprah: Where Are They Now?” series.

She has written for numerous publications, served 10 years as an Edward R. Murrow judge for the Radio Television Digital News Association and is a graduate of Leadership Hoover, Leadership Shelby County and Leadership Birmingham.

Francavilla founded her own public relations agency, Frankly Speaking Communications, where she produces corporate videos, podcasts and web, television and radio commercials.

Her voice can be heard in a variety of places, including reading scripture on Sundays as a lector at Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and describing the layout of the holes of the Greystone Legacy golf course on the country club’s website.

Francavilla is a past president of the Alabama Media Professionals and in 2016 received the organization’s Communicator of Achievement award. She now serves as chairwoman of AMP’s scholarship fund.

The Ms. Senior Alabama competition recruited her to be one of 14 contestants in its 2023 competition, set for June 10 at Oak Mountain High School. Kim Crawford-Meeks, the pageant producer, said Francavilla is an amazing, strong person who isn’t afraid to try new things and embodies the idea that everyone has a purpose.

Six months after her first surgery, Francavilla went on a ski trip with the Birmingham Ski Club to force herself to get on her feet.

“It worked out well, and I got down the hill,” she said. “I was really happy about that. I was just determined to push myself because if you feel sorry for yourself all day long, you don’t get better.”

Francavilla said she never thought she’d be in something like the Ms. Senior Alabama competition but she hopes she can be an encouragement to others to dare to dream.

“I thought my life was over, and I appreciate it so much more now,” she said.

She remembers a poster she had as a teenager that said, “If you dream it, you can become it,” and “that has inspired me all my life,” she said. “It still is true. Just because we’re older, we’re not dead yet.”