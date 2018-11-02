Come Roll with Me

by

×

1 of 12

UAB_9602.jpg

Kamp Fender

Home-schooled children of the Hoover community participate in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

2 of 12

UAB_1250.jpg

Kamp Fender

Naomi McGill has trouble exiting an elevator at the Hoover Public Library during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

3 of 12

UAB_9495.jpg

Kamp Fender

UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver shows Savannah Williams how to use her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

4 of 12

UAB_1260.jpg

Kamp Fender

Josh and Kristen Whitmire tell their story as participants in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

5 of 12

UAB_9514.jpg

Kamp Fender

Lillian Hays learns to use her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

6 of 12

UAB_9518.jpg

Kamp Fender

Naomi McGill gets situated in her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

7 of 12

UAB_9533.jpg

Kamp Fender

John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

8 of 12

UAB_9553.jpg

Kamp Fender

John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

9 of 12

UAB_9585.jpg

Kamp Fender

Josh and Kristen Whitmire share their story as participants in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

10 of 12

UAB_9582.jpg

Kamp Fender

Brantley Williams exits the elevator in reverse as she participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

11 of 12

UAB_9576.jpg

Kamp Fender

Naomi McGill and her family attempt to return books as they participate in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

×

12 of 12

UAB_9563.jpg

Kamp Fender

Naomi McGill rolls to check out some books as she participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)

Once a month at the Hoover Public Library, UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver coordinates an event exposing able-bodied children in the Hoover community to disabled adults.  

Her program, Come Roll with Me, attempts to remove the stigma and fear associated to the interaction with those bound to a wheelchair. During the three-hour program, children and their families are given a chair and access to the library to perform everyday activities such as removing a book from a high shelf, using the restroom and navigating a local restaurant where they are allowed to freely ask questions about disabled life to a willing participant.  

Carver said that her program has touched more than a hundred local lives in the last two years and that the children, typically ages 5 to 15, begin with a full head of steam before quickly empathizing. She hopes that this exposure at a young age will deter any future misunderstanding.

For more information, go to the library's website at hooverlibrary.org.

Tags

by

Hoover Sun

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours