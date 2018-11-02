× 1 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Home-schooled children of the Hoover community participate in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 2 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Naomi McGill has trouble exiting an elevator at the Hoover Public Library during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 3 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver shows Savannah Williams how to use her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 4 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Josh and Kristen Whitmire tell their story as participants in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 5 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Lillian Hays learns to use her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 6 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Naomi McGill gets situated in her chair during Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 7 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 8 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 9 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Josh and Kristen Whitmire share their story as participants in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 10 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Brantley Williams exits the elevator in reverse as she participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 11 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Naomi McGill and her family attempt to return books as they participate in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) × 12 of 12 Expand Kamp Fender Naomi McGill rolls to check out some books as she participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender) Prev Next

Once a month at the Hoover Public Library, UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver coordinates an event exposing able-bodied children in the Hoover community to disabled adults.

Her program, Come Roll with Me, attempts to remove the stigma and fear associated to the interaction with those bound to a wheelchair. During the three-hour program, children and their families are given a chair and access to the library to perform everyday activities such as removing a book from a high shelf, using the restroom and navigating a local restaurant where they are allowed to freely ask questions about disabled life to a willing participant.

Carver said that her program has touched more than a hundred local lives in the last two years and that the children, typically ages 5 to 15, begin with a full head of steam before quickly empathizing. She hopes that this exposure at a young age will deter any future misunderstanding.

For more information, go to the library's website at hooverlibrary.org.