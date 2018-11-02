1 of 12
Kamp Fender
Home-schooled children of the Hoover community participate in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding.
Kamp Fender
Naomi McGill has trouble exiting an elevator at the Hoover Public Library during Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver shows Savannah Williams how to use her chair during Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Josh and Kristen Whitmire tell their story as participants in Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Lillian Hays learns to use her chair during Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Naomi McGill gets situated in her chair during Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
John Whitten Hays reaches for a book as he participates in Come Roll with Me, a program exposing youth to those with disabilities in hopes of preventing misunderstanding. (Kamp Fender)
Kamp Fender
Josh and Kristen Whitmire share their story as participants in Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Brantley Williams exits the elevator in reverse as she participates in Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Naomi McGill and her family attempt to return books as they participate in Come Roll with Me.
Kamp Fender
Naomi McGill rolls to check out some books as she participates in Come Roll with Me.
Once a month at the Hoover Public Library, UAB Physical Therapist Cathy Carver coordinates an event exposing able-bodied children in the Hoover community to disabled adults.
Her program, Come Roll with Me, attempts to remove the stigma and fear associated to the interaction with those bound to a wheelchair. During the three-hour program, children and their families are given a chair and access to the library to perform everyday activities such as removing a book from a high shelf, using the restroom and navigating a local restaurant where they are allowed to freely ask questions about disabled life to a willing participant.
Carver said that her program has touched more than a hundred local lives in the last two years and that the children, typically ages 5 to 15, begin with a full head of steam before quickly empathizing. She hopes that this exposure at a young age will deter any future misunderstanding.
For more information, go to the library's website at hooverlibrary.org.