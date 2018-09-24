City preps for 10th annual Hoover Hayride

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. From left: Collin, Trey and Brynn Denny pose as their mother takes a photo at the 2017 Hoover Hayride and Family Night event, which included trick-or-treating booths, several food vendors and activities such as face painting.

People with kids who like to dress up for Halloween and get candy may want to write Oct. 25 down on their calendar.

That’s the date of the 2018 Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veterans Park off Valleydale Road.

Each year, the city has six tractors that pull people around the park on trailers covered with hay. Also, kids dressed up in costumes make their way through tents and a pavilion filled with businesses, churches and other groups handing out candy.

Last year, about 95 exhibitors gave out candy to a crowd that exceeded 10,000 people, said Erin Colbaugh, the city of Hoover’s events coordinator. The businesses and groups are recruited with help from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Kids are encouraged to bring bags to collect the candy.

Last year, for the first time, the exhibitors were split up under more than one tent to provide more breathing room, Colbaugh said.

The night also includes activities such as face painting, balloon twisters, games, an animal exhibit, children’s characters, food trucks and a disc jockey playing music, Colbaugh said.

Admission is free. Parking is available at Spain Park High School with complimentary shuttles. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

This is the 10th year for the Hoover Hayride and Family Night.