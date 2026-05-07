City of Hoover to host sendoff party for Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims

× Expand Photo from Ali Mims Facebook page Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims

The city of Hoover on Monday, May 11, is having a sendoff party for Miss Hoover 2026 Ali Mims as she prepares for the Miss Alabama 2026 competition.

The sendoff party is planned for 5 p.m. at Hoover City Hall at 100 Municipal Lane, just before the Hoover City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Mims, who just completed her freshman year at Samford University, runs a nonprofit called the Joyful Noise Foundation, which provides musical instruments for students in special needs classrooms around the state. She was Miss Alabama's Teen 2024 and first runner-up to Miss America's Teen 2025. Read more about Mims here.

The Miss Alabama 2026 competition is scheduled to take place at the Wright Center at Samford University on June 3-6. Contestants are expected to arrive on May 31. The sendoff party is designed as a show of support for Mims.