Bumpus Middle School student named 2024 Miss Alabama Volunteer Princess

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frank Carnaggio Mallie Kate Perry, a Bumpus Middle School student, is the 2024 Miss Alabama Volunteer Princess and will accompany the 2024 Miss Alabama Volunteer to the Miss America Volunteer competition in June 2024.

Mallie Kate Perry, an 11-year-old student at Bumpus Middle School, was chosen to be Miss Alabama Volunteer’s princess and will accompany the 2024 Miss Alabama Volunteer, Livi Thomas, to the Miss America Volunteer competition in June 2024.

Miss Alabama Volunteer is a statewide, service-oriented scholarship program that seeks to empower young women through education and opportunity. It is affiliated with Miss Volunteer America, a national organization based in Tennessee that has the same mission.

The Miss Alabama Volunteer princess program is a mentoring initiative of the Miss Alabama Volunteer Pageant system. Through this program, contestants interact with girls ages 6 to 12 so they can learn the principals of the Miss Alabama Volunteer organization, which are service, education, responsibility, volunteerism and empowerment.

Mallie Kate, the daughter of Paul and Hilary Perry of Hoover, said in a news release she is excited to go nationals with Thomas, a South Carolina native who is a senior at the University of Alabama.

“I want to increase my community service hours by supporting food banks,” Mallie Kate said. “I’ve enjoyed doing community service projects as a Girl Scout, and I hope this opportunity gives me a platform to educate people on what food banks really need. So many people have big hearts and donate canned and boxed goods, but people forget you need more ingredients to make those things. For instance, instant milk and oil can help make a boxed cake, rice or macaroni and cheese, which is often donated.”