Bryce Lafferty to be featured at Hoover Public Library’s Friends, Plaza art galleries

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bryce Lafferty. Bryce Lafferty works on a drawing. Lafferty is the featured artist in the Hoover Public Library’s Friends and Plaza art galleries July 3 through Aug. 15.

Bryce Lafferty will be the featured artist in the Hoover Public Library’s Friends and Plaza art galleries July 3 through Aug. 15.

Lafferty is the department head and professor in the Department of Art and Design at Jacksonville State University. A native of New England, he enjoys depicting the landscapes and geologic diversity of the Southeast.

Per his website, Lafferty states that his highly detailed watercolor drawings “emerge as poetic expressions of my wonderment for the natural world. They provide a surreal, emotional and ineffable response to overwhelming beauty.”

His works are usually inspired by locations that he has visited in his travels, and his drawings are “the result of an internal process that involves meshing together memories with science, philosophy or history.”

His drawings are represented by the Momentum Gallery in Asheville, North Carolina, and you can find out more about his work at brycelafferty.com.