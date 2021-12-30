Briarwood Presbyterian founding Pastor Frank Barker Jr. dies

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briarwood Presbyterian Church Frank Barker Jr. was the founding pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church in 1960 and served as senior pastor for 39 years.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s founding pastor, Frank Barker Jr., died on Dec. 27 at the age of 89.

It was the summer of 1960 when Barker agreed to help the Birmingham Presbytery begin a church in Cahaba Heights. He was the founding Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church with its first service in a storefront in the Cahaba Heights Shopping Center on June 5, 1960.

Barker served as the lead pastor for the church for 39 years. He retired from the pulpit in October 1998, and Harry Reeder III took over as the new senior pastor in May 1999. Barker continued to serve as pastor emeritus for the last 23 years.

A press release from Briarwood Presbyterian Church said “Barker’s faithfulness, humility and visionary leadership will be missed, not only at Briarwood and the Presbyterian Church in America where he was vitally involved as a founding leader, but also in Christ’s Church throughout the world.”

Barker leaves behind his wife, Barbara, along with daughter Anita and her husband Billy Barnes, daughter Peggy and her husband Tim Townes, and son Frank Barker III and his wife Pam, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A military graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, and a memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.