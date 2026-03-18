Get to know: Briana Morton of Digital Promise

× Expand Photo courtesy of Briana Morton. Briana Morton and her family. Briana Morton and her family.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: I’ve proudly called Hoover home for the past 10 years. My husband and I moved here when we realized we had outgrown our first home in a neighboring city, and choosing Hoover was an easy decision. We came from a community known for strong schools, but Hoover City Schools have truly exceeded our expectations. We’ve been continually impressed by the opportunities available to our children and the way the district supports students at every stage. Education has been the heart of my career for the last 20 years. I began as a classroom teacher, spent time as a school administrator and later moved into leadership roles within educational nonprofits. Today, I serve as the Alabama director for Digital Promise, a global nonprofit focused on expanding access to high-quality learning experiences. In this role, I work to scale cybersecurity pathways that prepare students across Alabama for future careers. My husband and I have three children — one in high school, one in middle school and one in elementary school, which means our house is a daily snapshot of every stage of learning. As an educator (and self-proclaimed nerd), it’s been especially meaningful to watch them grow and learn at the same time. Experiencing school through their eyes has made me more aware of the challenges and opportunities families face, and it’s shaped how I think about supporting students and parents across all ages.

Q: What do you enjoy most about living in Hoover? What do you think is unique about the Hoover community?

A: Hoover is simply beautiful, and that’s something we appreciate every single day. My husband and I chose Hoover as our home because of its diversity and the strong educational opportunities for our children. From the very beginning, our family felt genuinely welcomed by the people here, and that sense of community has made a lasting impression on us. What I find especially unique about Hoover is how much it offers families. There’s an incredible balance of opportunities — both indoors and outdoors. From the Hoover Public Library to the many walking trails and parks to sports and recreational activities through schools, churches and the Rec Center, there is always something for our kids to explore and enjoy. I also love how livable our neighborhood is. We can work out, go to the dentist, enjoy fantastic local restaurants and take two of our three kids to school without ever getting on a major highway. That everyday convenience, combined with a strong sense of connection and opportunity, really sets Hoover apart.

Q: Why did you decide to become an educator? Have you found this to be a rewarding career?

A: I actually came to education from the corporate world, where I spent three years before realizing I wanted something more meaningful. I was looking for work that felt rewarding, allowed for creativity and connected me to the community in a real way. That realization led me back to school to earn my master’s degree through a fifth-year program at The University of Montevallo. I’ll be honest — I never set out with the goal of becoming an educator. But after conversations with a few inspiring education leaders and mentors, I began to see how much impact one person could have. Once I stepped into the classroom, I knew I had found the right path. Education has been incredibly rewarding, and the opportunity to make a difference in students’ lives continues to motivate me every day.

Q: You have a lot of experience working with nonprofit organizations as an executive director and as a board member. Please tell our readers about your experiences. What has attracted you to working in this area? Why do you think the work they do is important?

A: I truly believe that meaningful change happens when people get involved in their communities. The work of nonprofit organizations is especially powerful because it brings together individuals who care deeply about specific causes and are willing to take action. That belief is what initially drew me to this space. I began my career outside of the traditional school setting as the executive director of College Admissions Made Possible, an experience that opened my eyes to the impact strong nonprofit leadership and engaged boards can have. Through that work, I became connected to many incredible organizations and people across our community. I’ve since had the privilege of serving with the Hoover City Schools Foundation, the Alabama Literacy Alliance and the Ingram State Advisory Committee. Today, I serve on the executive committee for YouthServe, where I work alongside several fellow Hoover residents. My involvement there began as a volunteer advocate after my son joined the program, and I was honored to be asked to serve on the board in 2024. I also serve on the foundation board of my alma mater, the Alabama School of Mathematics and Science. Beyond board service, I remain actively involved through my church, Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, and I teach English to speakers of other languages through Cross Cultural Connections, a local nonprofit based in Hoover. Serving on boards was never something I set out to do. I was simply drawn to opportunities that allowed me to support children, strengthen my community and state, and continue learning along the way. Those experiences have been incredibly meaningful, and they continue to shape how I think about service and leadership. I am currently in the 2026 cohort of Leadership Hoover. If you want opportunities to learn about your community and learn from the best, I highly recommend looking into this incredible organization.

Q: Was there a teacher or mentor who had a lasting impact on you?

A: I’ve been fortunate to have a few educators and mentors who have had a lasting impact on my life. I had a somewhat unusual experience in that I was part of my school’s gifted program from kindergarten through tenth grade, and during that time I had the same gifted teacher. Mrs. Moring shaped not only how I learned but how I saw the world. She taught me far more than academic standards — she emphasized empathy, human connection and the importance of using your talents to make a positive impact on others. Later in my career, Dr. Martin Nalls became an equally influential mentor. He hired me into my second teaching role, and whatever potential he saw in me at the time, I quickly realized I had even more to learn from him. Six years after we first met, our paths crossed again when he invited me to serve as the executive director of his nonprofit, College Admissions Made Possible (CAMP). While I now serve in a different role, I still turn to Dr. Nalls for guidance and perspective, and I’m grateful for the mentorship and trust he continues to offer.

Q: What is one challenge you see in education today that you think deserves more attention?

A: One challenge in education today that deserves more attention is awareness. There are so many opportunities available to students, but parents — and even educators — are not always aware of what’s out there. I often find myself in conversations with teachers who are surprised to learn about programs or pathways available to their own students. We live in a world of constant information overload, which makes it difficult to get the right information to the right people at the right time. Many families don’t ask certain questions simply because they don’t know those options exist. While high school students are learning to become independent, they are still children, and most don’t yet have a clear vision for their future — or know which questions to ask to help shape it. Schools work hard to communicate through newsletters and other channels, and many do an excellent job. But there is still more that can be done. I encourage parents, educators and community members to stay curious, ask questions and actively seek out information about opportunities for students. When families and schools work together to share knowledge and start conversations early, we open doors for students and help them make informed choices about their futures.

Q: Is there a moment in your career that stands out as especially meaningful or impactful?

A: One of the most meaningful moments in my career came during the pandemic, which reshaped how I think about education and leadership. I was just six months into my role as executive director when schools and summer programs closed. At the same time, I was navigating virtual learning as a parent to a fifth grader, a first grader and an 18-month-old, giving me a front-row view of both the challenges and gaps students were facing. That summer, our nonprofit pivoted to a virtual model. It wasn’t perfect, but we combined what had worked in our in-person programs with real-time lessons from online learning. The response from families was immediate — parents asked us to continue into the fall. What began as an afterschool program serving a few dozen students quickly expanded with support from local funders, family resource centers and a state agency. Today, that effort has grown into the Alabama Virtual Institute, now in its sixth year and serving more than 3,500 students across Alabama’s Black Belt. The experience reinforced a core leadership lesson for me: in moments of uncertainty, the most effective leaders listen closely, act decisively and stay focused on the people they serve.

Q: What do you wish more people understood about teachers and education?

A: I wish more people understood just how much heart and continuous learning go into teaching. You don’t have to begin your career in education already loving children, but once you step into the classroom, if your heart doesn’t grow for your students, it may not be the right calling. The best educators are deeply invested — not just in teaching content but in truly knowing their students. Great teachers never stop learning. They are constantly thinking about how to make concepts click, how to reach different learners and how to spark curiosity. It’s common for educators to see something in everyday life and immediately think, “My students would love this.” Hoover is incredibly fortunate to have both Hoover City Schools and outstanding private schools filled with teachers who are committed to serving students and continuously improving their craft. Their dedication often extends far beyond the classroom, and it deserves both recognition and understanding.