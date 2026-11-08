Bluff Park youth group is where everybody knows your name

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The Bluff Park United Methodist Church youth group.

In the fall of 2025, seniors Matthew Pitts and Millie Burgess walked into a sixth grader’s birthday party, Burgess wearing her homecoming dress and Pitts, the senior class president, on his way to a Hoover football game. They made the stop to let the 12-year-old know that on the biggest night of their high school year, he was worth the detour.

That’s Bluff Park United Methodist Church’s youth group in one image.

About 70 students, sixth through 12th grade, fill the space on Sunday nights and Wednesday nights. Regan Sanders, 27, the youth director, arrived as an intern in 2022. When the youth director left that November, she accepted the position.

“I had never done it before,” she said. “Overwhelming, to say the least. But I love those kids so much. When I see them, I cannot imagine anyone not loving them. It’s not the qualities. They’re joyful, kind, genuine, thoughtful. Teenage issues, conflict, frustration. I see the light in them. They just shine.”

“I love them for who they are,” Sanders added. “They are worth the love at their best and their worst. I want them to know that they’re worth the love. I can’t make sure everywhere in the world would be uplifting and make them feel loved, but I want to do everything I can so they know that in this youth group, you are always loved. Wherever you go, that love goes with you.”

Ask the students what makes it different and they don’t talk about programming. They talk about pressure — and the absence of it.

“So many kids come from activities and extracurriculars where life asks too much,” Sanders said. “Social media. Parents. Eleven- and 12-year-olds already thinking about success. Here there’s no pressure to perform like everywhere else. They are invited just to be themselves.”

Colin Keppley puts it more plainly: “Here, it’s not the smart people and the athletic people. It’s just people.” He said the environment builds connection deeper than what he has with friends at school. “It allows us to get along better. We grow better.”

Declan Hennigan said it is a place comfortable enough to show who you actually are. “This place is my family away from my house. On Wednesday, I wait for Sunday. Then on Sunday, I wait for Wednesday.”

London Edwards talked about letting her guard down. “Everything else is crazy. Here, it’s just different, more relaxed.”

Owen Chatterton said something the others echo in their own words: You can tell people here that they’re loved by God, and you see it land — in their face, in their smile.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church sits in the shadow of Hoover’s enormous high schools, where it’s easy to be a number.

Senior Pastor Ross Furio knows the importance of his youth group. “With the giant schools in the area, we provide something more intimate, where kids can be themselves — that’s the culture here and the kids love it.”

He credits Sanders with stewarding and stretching it. “Regan is the heartbeat of the youth group. Her calling aligned with a culture already in place — giving kids a place to be who they were created to be. She’s done a beautiful job of expanding that feeling and bringing more kids in.”

The students name the same handful of things when asked for favorites. Fall retreat. Six Flags. Mission trips — Vacation Bible School, the Appalachia Service Project and the occasional beach retreat. And Discovery Weekend, where high schoolers lead the middle schoolers.

One of the most popular events is the candlelight service at Discovery Weekend. Students sit while others pray over them. Letters get written and read aloud. “It made me feel loved,” London Edwards said. “It was one of the only times I have cried.”

Sanders cherishes Discovery Weekend. “They write letters to me — personal letters that are very powerful,” Sanders said. “The middle schoolers get love poured into them, and then they become the high schoolers doing the pouring. Nobody teaches it as a curriculum. It just gets handed down.”

Students who have been elsewhere notice. Some churches are too big. At some, you are mostly being preached at. “This group is uplifting and you never leave worse,” Lily Styes said. “You always leave better, and everyone cheers for you.”

Which brings it back to two seniors in homecoming clothes, standing in a sixth grader’s living room. Nobody assigned it. They had just been on the receiving end once, and now it was their turn to pass it down.

“I don’t think they did that out of obligation, or just because they are good people,” Sanders said. “I think they did that because they genuinely loved that kid and wanted to celebrate them. This group loves each other.”

“This love makes this job worth it.”