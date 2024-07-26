Bluff Park resident Natalie Fleming

× Expand Photo courtesy of Natalie Fleming. Natalie Fleming

Natalie Fleming lives in Bluff Park. She is a public relations professional and member of the Bluff Park women’s whiffle ball and kickball leagues.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I live in Bluff Park. … I’m originally from Etowah County, a little town outside of Gadsden called Ball Play, and I love Bluff Park. I have a wonderful time playing on my whiffle ball and kickball teams and enjoying the beauty of living up on Shades Mountain.

Q: What’s the best part about living here?

A: My favorite part of living in Bluff Park would have to be the people. When I moved there about 4½ years ago, I did not know a single soul in Bluff Park. And now I feel like I know almost everyone. Everyone has been so kind and welcoming and friendly and happy to help lend a hand, and you really couldn’t ask for better neighbors than the friends and ones that I have there in Bluff Park.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: I chose a career in communications because, well, I love to talk. So why not get paid to enjoy what you do and what you do best? So communications is just a perfect fit for me. I especially enjoy writing and public relations. So it really is a natural fit, and I think it was probably the best choice for me.

Q: What’s something about you that people might be surprised to learn?

A: I think people would probably be surprised to learn that I can play the trombone. I started in beginner band at Hokes Bluff, and I played all through high school. And even today, occasionally, maybe once or twice a year, I will get it out, play “Happy Birthday” and “Jingle Bells” and put it right back up. It’s a fun little surprise talent to have.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: I would probably change at least two things about myself. One, I would love to be a morning workout person. Don’t see that happening. And I would also probably work on “Think before you speak” a little better. … But it’s how the Lord made me.