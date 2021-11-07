Bluff Park jewelry artist wins award at Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kerry Leasure 211107_Kerry_Leasure Bluff Park jewelry artist Kerry Leasure won an "award of distinction" at the 2021 Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.

Bluff Park jewelry artist Kerry Leasure was one of five artists to receive an “award of distinction” at the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival in Pensacola this weekend.

There were 225 artists participating in the show, and Leasure was one of 33 jewelry artists there.

Leasure is a self-taught artist and has been doing art shows for nine years, recently participating in the Bluff Park Art Show, Kentuck Festival of the Arts in Northport and Monte Sano Art Festival in Huntsville. This is the highest award she has ever received at a show, she said.

She creates jewelry from vintage materials, antiques and found objects, using a combination of collage, assembly and manipulated resin techniques to create jewelry that tells a story.

She also opens up her home studio to people who want to create jewelry with their own heirlooms or Leasure’s stash of materials. People can book appointments with her by emailing her at hereachickthereachick@gmail.com.

Leasure said she will be at the Three Rivers Art Festival in Covington, Louisiana, this coming weekend. For more information, visit hereachickthereachick.com.