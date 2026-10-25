Bluff Park artist to show garden-inspired work at Illinois art expo

× Expand Photo by Richard Kirby Jean Campbell with "Exotic Tulips with Bellingrath VIP.”

Hoover artist Jean Campbell will take her work to Evanston, Illinois, for the North Shore Fine Art Expo, a curated boutique show featuring artists from across the country.

The expo runs Nov. 13-15 at the historic Orrington Hotel next to Northwestern University. It is the show’s first year, and it marks the first time Campbell, who lives in the Bluff Park area, has displayed her art in Illinois. All participating artists will be on site to discuss and sell their work directly to attendees.

Much of Campbell’s work features scenes from gardens across Alabama, from her own Hoover backyard to Bellingrath Gardens near Mobile, with a focus on the small creatures found in them: beetles, toads, tiny frogs tucked into a dahlia and bees at work pollinating.

“These little creatures are so important, and they’re an absolute delight if one just takes a closer look,” Campbell said. “I strive to make something beautiful while honoring their importance, hoping others will also revere instead of recoil. Don’t swat!”

Hoover residents may have seen two of her small pieces, “Essential Workers 2” and “Essential Workers 3,” both featuring pollinators in flowers, at the Hoover Public Library’s Bluff Park Preview show.

Closer to home, Campbell’s work will also be part of the Birmingham Art Alliance’s Small Works show at the alliance’s downtown gallery, 221 20th St. North, next to Forstall Art Center. That exhibition runs Nov. 6 through Dec. 20.

For more information, visit jeancampbellart.com or northshorefineartexpo.com.