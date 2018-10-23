Blessings big and small

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tim Hyde is the pastor at Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church, a small church along John Hawkins Parkway that has survived for 142 years.

It’s hard to miss Hunter Street Baptist Church when you drive down John Hawkins Parkway, with buildings spread out over a sprawling campus and a giant steeple towering high above the state highway.

But if you blink too much, you might miss the tiny Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church, just a stone’s throw away from the edge of the Hunter Street property.

The Mars Hill church, which has been around since 1876, sits on about 4 acres and includes a small cemetery on the property.

While Hunter Street averages 2,600 to 3,000 people in Sunday worship services, Mars Hill typically has six to eight people there — sometimes 15 if everybody shows, Pastor Tim Hyde said.

Since relocating from Birmingham in 1987, Hunter Street has grown from about 220 active members to about 4,500 today, and the church bought up more land along John Hawkins Parkway for new buildings and an expansive parking lot that has brought it much closer to Mars Hill. The parking lot is so big that the church has a fleet of shuttle buses and golf carts to ferry people back and forth to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Mars Hill has remained a small congregation throughout its 142-year existence and, at times, struggled to keep the doors open. Sometimes people would drive by on a Sunday morning and there would be only one vehicle there, with several people who rode together, Hyde said.

KEEPING THE DOORS OPEN

About four years ago, Mars Hill was down to two members and lost its pastor. One of those members was Marie Hale, the grandmother of Hyde’s wife, Michelle Hyde.

Hale started playing piano at Mars Hill when she was a child and did so until she died two years ago, at the age of 96.

She loved the church dearly and did everything she could to keep it alive when membership waned, Tim Hyde said. Even though she was in her 90s and couldn’t drive, she always had someone bring her to Mars Hill each week.

“She made sure these doors were open every Sunday,” he said. “If the pastor wasn’t here, she’d play the piano.”

“That was just her passion,” said Michelle Hyde, who came to church with her grandparents until she was a teenager. “She felt she was honoring God by keeping the doors open for anybody that wanted to come there.”

When a previous pastor left about four years ago, Hale called Tim Hyde one Saturday night and asked if he would come speak at the church the next morning. Hyde, who was a deacon at Calera Baptist Church and owner of an excavation business, told her he wasn’t a pastor, but she told him he could at least read the word of God, so he agreed to come.

He kept coming and eventually agreed to be the church’s pastor.

When he first came, neither the air conditioner nor the heater worked and the church didn’t have the money to fix them, Hyde said. “I’d walk in here in the wintertime, and it’d be 33 degrees,” he said. “In the summertime, it’d be 93 degrees. You don’t think I had doubts and questions when I came here? The little old church was barely making it.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Michelle Hyde. Marie Hale plays the piano at Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church on April 4, 2015, at age 94. She started playing piano at the church when she was a child and did so until she died in 2016 at age 96.

Michelle Hyde had doubts, too. “I thought at one time maybe the church wouldn’t be able to make it financially,” she said. “That was my mistake by not having faith.”

She said it was God that provided the money for them to get the air conditioning fixed. “You think by looking at the numbers on paper that it’s not going to work, but God makes it work. He has truly blessed this church with just the few people we have,” she said. “It’s just a miracle what he’s done at this church.”

Some former members came back, and new people have started coming. About a year ago, the church had its first new convert and baptism in several years. “We’re growing little by little,” Michelle Hyde said.

NAME CHANGES

The church has always been small. U.S. Steel donated the land for the church in 1865, and the church was constituted on Nov. 17, 1876, with seven members as Sulphur Springs Missionary Baptist Church, according to information from the Hoover Historical Society.

When people learned the springs there did not contain sulphur, the church name changed to Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church (to match the name of the hill where it sits) and the church became part of the Shelby Baptist Association in 1880. In 1991, the name was changed to Trace Crossings Baptist Church after the new development started next door. In 2003, the church changed its name to Grace Community Church but, at some point, the church reverted back to Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Michelle Hyde said she never remembers the church having more than 40 members, but the small size doesn’t bother her.

“I always would rather have been in a small church,” she said. “That’s just the way I grew up. I like to know the people that are there and have close relationships.”

She has been to churches where you don’t know people who sit on the other side of the church, but she prefers to get to know everybody personally.

Ray Rose, one of six people at Mars Hill on a recent Sunday, said he moved to Hoover from North Carolina around the beginning of September and visited a large church before coming to Mars Hill.

“I went in one, and there were so many people there that I turned around and came back out,” he said. “Where I grew up, we went to small churches. I just like the smaller churches better. You can get to know everybody and fellowship with them.”

NEXT TO A MEGACHURCH

The Hydes said they’ve never had any problem being next to a megachurch and don’t feel like they are competing with Hunter Street to get members.

“God’s children ain’t in competition, [though] sometimes we try to be,” Tim Hyde said. “You start seeing churches compete with one another and look what happens — you get in trouble.”

“I think our ultimate goals are the same,” Michelle Hyde said. “We just want to share the word of God with everybody, and we want to be there for whoever wants to come and listen to the word of God.”

People who want to be involved in what Hunter Street has to offer will go there, and those who prefer a smaller setting can come to churches like Mars Hill, she said.

Tim Hyde said he’s never been to Hunter Street but believes he could go there and enjoy the worship. For now, he’s where he believes God has called him to be, doing what God has called him to do.

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. People gather for a worship service at Hunter Street Baptist Church on Sept. 30. On this particular Sunday, a musical ensemble from a Southern Baptist seminary leads in worship

“I feel I’m doing my best to glorify God,” he said. “All I want to do is read God’s word, and you go home and let God work on your heart. … I go to this little bitty church right next to Hunter Street, and I get the same blessing as the people of Hunter Street or anywhere.”

The experience at Mars Hill is probably much different than at Hunter Street, he said. It’s very laid back and may differ greatly from Sunday to Sunday. Right now, they don’t have a piano player, so they usually either sing a cappella from the hymnbook or listen to a recording over the sound system and sing along, he said. Alan Jackson’s “Amazing Grace” was the song of choice on a recent Sunday.

Hyde said with such a small group, he doesn’t always give an invitation for people to come forward to receive Christ as their Saviour.

But Hunter Street and Mars Hill do have some things in common, he said. “We serve a mighty God, a good God and a gracious God and a sovereign God.

“This might not be for everybody, just like other churches aren’t for everybody,” he said. “I’m just glad I’m here and not at bars and all the other places I used to be. … God’s got me here for a reason.”

HUNTER STREET PERSEPCTIVE

Bill Decker, the executive pastor at Hunter Street, said that when he came to the church 24 years ago, there was more physical distance between the Hunter Street campus and the Mars Hill church and cemetery.

Hunter Street’s original worship center, now its chapel, was on the east end of its property, further away from Mars Hill than the larger, 1,800-seat worship center that was built in 1994. More expansion projects have taken place over the years.

When Hunter Street first relocated to Hoover, there were several homes and a trailer park between Hunter Street and Mars Hill, in addition to the gas station and convenience store that is now Andy’s Market & Nursery.

But Hunter Street bought the property where the houses and trailer park were, expanded its parking lot and built a separate youth building. To do that, they took down a lot of trees and part of a hill, so now Mars Hill is more visible from the Hunter Street campus, Decker said. Plus, the widening of John Hawkins Parkway to five lanes made Mars Hill more visible from Hunter Street, as well.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mars Hill Missionary Baptist Church can be seen in the distance from Hunter Street Baptist Church along John Hawkins Parkway.

Just like Hyde said he has never been to Hunter Street, Decker said he has never visited Mars Hill either. He wasn’t even sure the church was still open.

The two congregations haven’t had much communication because they’re not affiliated with the same groups, Decker said. Hunter Street is part of the Birmingham Baptist Association, Alabama Baptist Convention and Southern Baptist Convention. Mars Hill, while once a part of the Shelby Baptist Association, is no longer with that organization and acts independently, Hyde said.

Both Hyde and Decker said they don’t know the doctrinal differences between Southern Baptists and Missionary Baptists. Hyde actually came from a Southern Baptist Church, and said he’s just there to preach God’s word.

'THIS CHURCH AIN'T DEAD YET'

Decker agreed the two churches are not in competition with each other.

“There are enough lost people out there for all of us to reach lost people,” Decker said.

“I believe the church is the bride of Christ and the church universal. God is at work in and through the church to prepare for Christ’s second coming. How God chooses to nurture and care for individual congregations is up to God,” he said. “Our heart would be that all churches that faithfully preach God’s word flourish and do what it is God has called them to do. … I would hope all churches faithfully preach and teach the word of God and prepare for the return of Christ, and love and care for those in their congregation and lead in discipleship and have a heart for lost people, that all people would come to know Christ.”

Mars Hill may not be as large as Hunter Street, but “it’s just as important to preach God’s word to four people or to 40 people as it is to 4,000 people,” Decker said. “We love all people and we would [hope] that the word of God is faithfully preached in big churches and small churches all over our country and really all over the world.”

Hunter Street is grateful for the ministry and witness of the Mars Hill congregation, he said.

Tim Hyde said people recently have offered to buy the Mars Hill church property, but the members don’t want to sell.

“They built this building in 1876. They had a vision, and we are reaping their vision,” he said. “Now what are we going to leave for somebody in another 100 years?

“I don’t know what God has in store for this little church, but I do know this — this church ain’t dead. This church ain’t dead yet,” Hyde said. “God ain’t through with this little church.”