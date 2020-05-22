Black Jacket Symphony to perform classic rock concert series at Hoover Met

× Expand Photo courtesy of Rob Hereth Black Jacket Symphony 4 The Black Jacket Symphony performs Queen's "A Night at the Opera." The cover band will perform the show again on June 11, 2020, in the parking lot of the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Social distancing requirements have silenced many music venues in recent months, so the Black Jacket Symphony has decided to take its show outdoors.

The cover band, which performs entire albums from popular musicians, is putting on a classic rock concert series in June in the parking lot at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The “Concerts from the Car” series will include performances of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” on June 4, Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” on June 11, Journey’s “Escape” on June 18 and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes” on June 25.

It’s designed to be a lot like going to a drive-in movie theater, except listening to the band’s performance on stage through your car stereo.

The goal of the series is to provide a fun night of entertainment while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Jason Rogoff, the event organizer and producer of the Black Jacket Symphony. “We’re trying to bring live music back to the world in a difficult time.

“We have worked tirelessly to convert a giant parking lot into a music venue that will give fans a great experience from their car,” Rogoff said. “The fan experience has always been at the forefront of our shows, and this is no different. Our team has simulated the view from every parking space to understand sight lines while factoring in different vehicle heights. We’re working with the best audio engineers to transmit a signal to a car stereo. We are excited to give music fans an incredible concert experience in an environment that is unique to the times.”

Tickets range from $80 to $220, including taxes and fees. The cost is per vehicle, not per person. People must arrive in a vehicle that matches their ticket type (sedan, mid-size SUV/minivan or oversize SUV/truck).

Each vehicle will be designated a double-parking space upon arrival, and patrons are required to remain in their vehicle to watch the performance. The parking lot is scheduled to open at 6 p.m. each night, with each show starting at 8 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get the best available parking spot and are encouraged to bring their own beverages and food because none will be available for purchase on site, Rogoff said.

“We’re really being super cautious in terms of touch points,” he said. “You’re able to isolate yourself once you’re there. It’s all contactless.”

The stage will be set up in front of the Hoover Met Stadium, next to the Finley Center, Rogoff said.

The Black Jacket Symphony strives to perform entire albums note for note and sound for sound.

Rogoff said the response and feedback the band has received about the “Concerts from the Car” series has been incredible and appreciated. Premium tickets for SUVs already have sold out for the Queen show, he said.

Due to spacing and sight lines, only 500 vehicles will be allowed, so there are a limited number of tickets, Rogoff said. Tickets can be purchased through the band’s website: blackjacketsymphony.com.

WHO: Black Jacket Symphony

WHAT: Concerts from the Car classic rock concert series

WHEN:

Thursday June 4: Performing The Beatles “Abbey Road”

Thursday, June 11 – Performing Queen’s “A Night at the Opera”

Thursday, June 18 – Performing Journey’s “Escape”

Thursday, June 25 – Performing Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes”

Gates open at 6 p.m.; concerts begin at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium parking lot

TICKETS: $80-$220, including taxes and fees, can be purchased at blackjacketsymphony.com