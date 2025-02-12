Birmingham artist Tony Bingham to kick off 2025 Southern Voices Festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Public Library Tony Bingham

Multi-disciplinary artist Tony Bingham of Birmingham is scheduled to give a lecture at the Hoover Library Theatre this Thursday, Feb. 13, to kick off the 2025 Southern Voices Festival.

The free lecture will be at 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by a reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres.

Through his found and original audio work, large-scale photography and sculpture, Bingham references various sites which offer opportunities to consider African-American life. In 2024, he was awarded the Southern Prize and Alabama Fellowship for Visual Arts from South Arts. Bingham taught humanities and studio art at Miles College in Fairfield from 2006 to 2024.