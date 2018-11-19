Beyond Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of Evan Franklin. Evan Franklin poses in front of the Pyrenees mountains while backpacking through the European countryside in July.

Growing up, UAB junior and Hoover native Evan Franklin and his friends spent a lot of time around and on the Cahaba River. So it was only a matter of time that the idea to actually paddle the river to Mobile would come to them.

Franklin and his two friends who accompanied him on the trip, Austin Apel and Andrew Shelton, found some generous supporters to lend them a canoe and kayak. By early May, they had gotten together their tents and food supply and set off from the headwaters of the river in Trussville. The journey, which Franklin described as “difficult,” took 10 days.

“It just got exhausting, it was so hot,” Franklin said. “We were just on the river paddling at least 10 hours a day for 10 straight days. Sleeping on the ground, eating cans of tuna and beans and that was pretty much it. Sometimes it would be a little miserable. But, looking back on it now, it was definitely fun and worth it. It was a good experience for sure.”

Since the water level of the Cahaba River was low, the canoe scraped against the rocks in the riverbed, which caused a hole to develop on the floor of their boat. Over the next few days, water began to fill the canoe quicker and quicker.

Refuge came one night when Franklin and his friends were setting up camp and met a truck driver who offered to help fix the canoe. The driver called some family members who lived nearby for extra assistance, and soon they were able to patch the hole. Franklin said that was the toughest part of the trip.

Though the journey was long and morale among the trio wavered at different points, they finished paddling the river to the point where it ends and flows into the Alabama River in Mobile. But Franklin’s adventures didn’t stop there — next up was a two-month backpacking trip in Europe.

Franklin knew he wanted to spend time in Europe, so he researched different hiking trails, figuring it would be cheaper to explore the continent on foot. While trekking through Europe in June and July, he was a true man of the elements: hiking, cooking his food over a fire and sleeping in a tent.

“I only had to pay for a couple of train rides and flights to get me around, but besides that I was just on foot, sleeping in my tent, cooking my own food,” Franklin said. “So it saved a lot of money so I was able to travel around for the time that I was over there.”

His excursion through Europe began in the south of France on the GR10 trail. The trail runs the length of the Pyrenees mountains, about 270 miles, almost parallel to the French-Spanish border and passing through little villages.

“You can pay to go to people’s homes and eat dinner with them,” he said. “So, pretty much every night when I felt like it, I would just go have dinner with these different families.”

From France, he traveled to Switzerland, where he hiked the Haute Route for a week.

“The most beautiful part, I would say, was being in the Swiss Alps and walking through these snow passes at crazy elevation and gorgeous mountains,” Franklin said.

Franklin then connected with a farm in southern Italy where he helped work the land. It was hard manual labor, but after lunch he and the other farmhands would drive down to the beach and spend some time there.

In the future, Franklin would like to plan a winter trip to Iceland to see the northern lights, and later begin training to become certified for alpine mountaineering.

“You have to take a lot of classes and get a lot of technical knowledge before you can climb those big mountains,” He said. “So I’m planning on — next summer — doing some alpine courses in Washington.”