Back When: Hoover Public Library director, Amanda Borden

× Expand Amanda Borden is now the director of Hoover Public Library, but in 1986 she was a member of Robertsdale High School's varsity cheerleading team.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: This picture was taken the summer before my sophomore year in high school. I had just made varsity cheerleader the spring before, and I was very excited to be on the team. All summer long we'd been practicing just about every day to compete at cheerleader camp and to perform at the football games which would start that fall. I was very excited about being on the team and being part of the cheerleading squad at Robertsdale High School.

Q: Tell us about you then.

A: The year was 1986, and I was15 years old and I was a very typical 1980s child. I was listening to Prince and Madonna and Michael Jackson. But, the biggest thing that I was trying to do was get my driver's license. I was learning to drive and I could not wait to be able to drive myself to practice and school and a part time job and be independent and not dependent on my parents anymore.

Q: If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?

A: If I could go back in time and tell myself one thing, I think it would be to take more risks and not to worry so much about mistakes. I think I was very afraid of failure as a kid. And even as a young adult. And, now thatI'm older, the things that I regret are not the things that I did, but the things that I didn't do. So, I think that that would be my advice to my younger self is not to be afraid of failure; take more risks.

Q: What might people be surprised to learn about your younger self?

A: I don't think people would be surprised to hear that. I was also a pretty big nerd and enjoyed school and learning, but they would be surprised probably to hear that. I was also a big clown. I was a big goofball.That I was always doing something to get a laugh, whether that was making up a skit or a routine or impression or just about anything. If I could get a laugh out of you,I was gonna try to do it.