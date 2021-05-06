Art community mourns death of well-loved Rollina Klasing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Art Association Rollina Klasing, a popular artist in the Birmingham-Hoover area, died March 23, 2021.

Members of the Birmingham area visual arts community recently mourned the death of a beloved artist.

Rollina Klasing, who was a member of the Hoover Art Association and Mountain Brook Art Association, died on March 23, according to her obituary at AL.com.

Klasing, who was 88, was very much a part of the arts community in the Birmingham area for many years, said Linda Chastain, treasurer of the Hoover Arts Alliance, a newer arts organization.

“She was a gifted artist and a very much-loved person,” Chastain said. “She was a real service to the arts community. … She shared her art. She shared her talent. She taught. I don’t know a single person who had an unkind word to say about her.”

An artist for 70 years, Klasing enjoyed working with oils and pastels but was more widely known in Birmingham art world for her many charcoal portrait sketches.

Janet Sanders, the show chairwoman for the Mountain Brook Art Association, said Klasing did countless pastel, charcoal and oil portraits of so many children. “She was always surrounded by children quietly watching her work,” Sanders said.

A Kansas native, Klasing earned degrees from Friends University in Wichita and Tufts University in Boston and moved to Birmingham with her family in 1973.

She was active in many organizations, including Bluff Park Methodist Church ad the National League of American Pen Women.

“Rollina had a beautiful soul and positive outlook on life that she shared with all who were lucky enough to spend time with her,” according to the obituary.

Her death was “very sad news,” according to a Facebook post by the Mountain Brook Art Association. “Our wonderful Rollina has left us. … She will be missed by many.”

A memorial service was held to honor Klasing on March 27 at Bluff Park United Methodist Church.