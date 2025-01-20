Aldridge Gardens puts on art show by former Southern Living photographers

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mary Smith, a member of the art and sculpture committee at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, hangs a photo for a display of photography by former Southern Living magazine photographers on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Aldridge Gardens is having a special art show featuring the photography of about 18 former photographers for Southern Living magazine.

Their photos will be on display in the main house at Aldridge until the first week of March, said Art Meripol, the photographer who was asked to pull the show together by Rip Weaver, the executive director for the gardens.

The photographs in the show were not photographs from Southern Living magazine, but the connection is that the photographers worked for the publication, said Meripol, who worked for Southern Living from 1989 to 2013. The subject matter is “kind of all over the map,” from old decaying cars to poor people in India and the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, he said.

Most of the photographers live in the Birmingham area, but some are from other states that include California, North Carolina and Tennessee, Meripol said.

Participating photographers include Meripol, Gary Clark, Michael Clemmer, Mac Jamieson, Silvia Martin, Meg McKinney, Jean Allsopp, MaryMargaret Chambliss, Van Chaplin, Tina Cornett, Beth Hontzas, Colleen Duffley, Melissa Springer, Joe DeSoice, Jennifer Davick

Marygray Hunter, Kim McRae and Bruce Roberts.

A reception featuring many of the photographers is scheduled for Jan. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited to meet them.

The indoor art gallery at Aldridge is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A photograph by Mac Jamieson of a beach photo shoot is on display as part of a photography show by former Southern Living photographers at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.