Aldridge Gardens dedicates bronze bust of founder Eddie Aldridge

Aldridge Gardens recently installed a bronze bust of its founder, Eddie Aldridge, near the entrance to the gardens.

The bust sits just inside the gate of the 30-acre complex, which includes a 5-acre lake, hydrangeas, camellias, Japanese maples, azaleas, bonsai, a public fruit garden and native Alabama plants.

Mark Davis, a friend of Aldridge and member of the gardens’ advisory board, organized a fundraising drive to create and install the bust of Aldridge. He raised $19,000 for the project within 35 days.

Davis originally wanted to create a life-size statue of Aldridge sitting on a park bench where he once loved to sit and chat with visitors to the gardens, but Aldridge was against the idea.

Following Aldridge’s death in November 2018, his wife, Kay, agreed to the smaller bust as a compromise.

Kay and other family members were present for the bust dedication ceremony on Aug. 29.

The Alabama Hydrangea Society donated $3,000 to cover the cost of a bronze plaque to go with the bust, and there were 20 to 25 other donors, Davis said. Some paid $300 for “Friends of Eddie Aldridge” brick pavers that were installed beside the bust.

Retired Marine Col. Lee Busby, a sculptor from Tuscaloosa, designed and sculpted the bust, and it was cast in bronze at the University of Alabama Foundry.