Aldridge Gardens 2018 holiday greenery sale scheduled for Dec. 1

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aldridge Gardens. Ricky Whitley and Carol Harris demonstrate how to decorate a mailbox with greenery at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover.

Aldridge Gardens has set its 2018 holiday greenery sale for Dec. 1.

Shoppers will have a chance to buy various kinds of greenery to decorate their homes or businesses, such as making wreaths or sprays to add holiday cheer to mantels, doors, tables or mailboxes.

The types of greenery vary from year to year depending on the plants found to prune, but they frequently include cedar, pine, magnolia, cypress and holly clippings, as well as pine cones and sweetgum burrs, said Phyllis Giles, the volunteer coordinator at Aldridge who organizes the sale.

There likely will be berries available, but that depends on how prevalent the berries are this year, she said. All of the greenery is organic; none of it is plastic, Giles said.

The sale will include materials to make wreaths, such as frames and ribbons, but people have to make the wreaths themselves, she said. There will be no Christmas trees, but there will be tree toppers with bows already made, she said. Single stems typically cost $1 to $3, and bundles typically sell for $1 to $5, Giles said. The sale is a fundraiser for the gardens and last year made about $700, she said.

The Roots gift shop at the gardens will be open as well, selling Christmas decorations and ornaments.

The greenery sale will be on the patio outside the gift shop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.