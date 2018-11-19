Alabama Wildlife Center’s Holiday Craft & Bake Sale set for Dec. 8

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Wildlife Center. Children get an up close and personal look at an owl — one of the birds of prey that live in Alabama and are helped by the Alabama Wildlife Center — during the 2016 craft and bake sale. This year’s event will be Dec. 8.

For those who might not think that birds and baked goods go together, you might want to think again. The two collide each year at the Alabama Wildlife Center’s annual Holiday Craft & Bake Sale Fundraiser.

This year’s event, which is always held in early December, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road in Hoover.

According to the website, the AWC hopes attendees will share the spirit of the holidays with loved ones and friends by purchasing homemade goodies and handmade crafts at the annual sale.

A variety of items will be available for purchase, including homemade baked goods, holiday decorations, jams and jellies, smoked hams and turkey breasts, casseroles, original artwork, bird feeders and houses, jewelry, handmade quilts and throws and even gifts and treats for pets.

Aside from shopping and making purchases, attendees can have their photo made with Santa, enjoy complimentary refreshments and meet the Education Birds.

There are ways the AWC asks the community to participate, which include donating goodies and crafts, sharing the event on social media and word of mouth or by volunteering at the actual event.

The AWC has been busy this year, as it welcomed a new juvenile bald eagle. The 2-year-old female bird has been on the wish list for years and has finally become a reality for the AWC. They will also be holding a ribbon cutting to welcome her in December.

To learn more about the craft and bake sale, visit awrc.org.