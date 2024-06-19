Alabama Veteran group presents Bobby Henline, Joey Leonard comedy show

× Expand Image from Stardome Comedy Club website. Comedians Bobby Henline and Joey Leonard are putting on a show at the Stardome Comedy Club on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The Alabama Veteran nonprofit is sponsoring a comedy show at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover on Wednesday, June 26.

The show will feature comedians Bobby Henline and Joey Leonard as they share stories from their military experiences.

The show is free for veterans, military personnel and first responders, each of whom may claim up to two complimentary tickets by using the promo code ALVET. Civilians and supporters are also welcome to come to the show for a normal ticket price of $10.

Henline was a Desert Storm veteran who re-enlisted in the Army after 9/11, deploying to Iraq three times, twice with the 82nd Airborne Division and once with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.

In April 2007, a roadside bomb blew up his Humvee, killing four other men in the vehicle with Henline and setting him ablaze. He suffered burns to 40% of his body and fractured bones in his face and shoulders.

During his recovery, Henline used humor to help him cope and keep other injured soldiers’ spirits up. His occupational therapist encouraged him to try stand-up comedy, and Henline since has continued to serve as a motivational speaker and share his humor professionally as the “Well Done Comedian.”

Leonard, who goes by the comedian name “Average Joey,” is an Army man from Georgia whose stories include tales about his Mullet Gang.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be secured at stardome.com.