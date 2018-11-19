Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra to perform at Riverchase Galleria Dec. 2

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra. he Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra performs a Christmas concert at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra is scheduled to perform Christmas concerts again this year at the Riverchase Galleria on Dec. 2.

There will be two performances — one at 2 p.m. and one at 4 p.m., and both should be a little more than an hour long, said Erin O’Brien, the education operations manager for the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and manager of the youth orchestra.

“It’s just a lot of holiday favorites and some classical pieces as well,” including something from the “Nutcracker,” O’Brien said.

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra has 70 students, mostly between the ages of 12 and 22, she said. They come from places such as Birmingham, Hoover, Shelby County, Tuscaloosa and Moody, and most of them live within about 50 miles of Birmingham so they can be available for practices, she said.

The members come from about 25 schools in eight counties and include students from both Hoover and Spain Park high schools, O’Brien said. Most of the students are in high school, she said.

The Dec. 2 performances at the Riverchase Galleria will be in front of the carousel in the food court area.

For more information, about the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra, go to alabamasymphony.org/asyo.