Agsalud graduating from West Point

Jason Agsalud of Hoover, the son of Butch and Andrea Agsalud, is graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York this summer, majoring in operations research.

Agsalud is ranked in the top 20% of his class of more than 1,000 cadets and will be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army aviation branch. His goal is to fly either Apache or Blackhawk helicopters, and he will begin his training this summer at Fort Rucker in Dale County.

Agsalud was a 2015 graduate of Hoover High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society and played for the Hoover High baseball team. He loves Olympic weightlifting, basketball and golf.

