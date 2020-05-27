Adamson accepted into US Air Force Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sandra Adamson. Madison Adamson, a 2020 graduate of Hoover High School, has been accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Madison Adamson, a 2020 graduate of Hoover High School, has been accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Adamson, the daughter of Ronny and Sandra Adamson, plans to play basketball for the Air Force and was nominated for the academy by U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, and U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham.

She has lettered four years with the varsity basketball team at Hoover and was a part of two state championship teams. She played AAU girls basketball for 11 years and was selected for the Alabama High School Athletic Association Elite 100 Showcase. She is a first lieutenant in the Air Force Junior ROTC and won the Air Force Junior ROTC Veterans of Foreign Wars National Award.

She has served as an athletics clock operator for four years at Hoover High and one year at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. She also has done volunteer work with United Ability, tornado relief, basketball fundamentals training and the Make the Connection Run.

Submitted by Sandra Adamson.