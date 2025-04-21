Actor, comedian Kevin Nealon coming to Stardome this weekend

× Expand Photo from Stardome Comedy Club website Kevin Nealon

Kevin Nealon, an actor and comedian nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards, is scheduled to perform this weekend at the Stardome Comedy Club in Hoover.

Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” where he took part in recurring skits such as the “Weekend Update,” “Hans and Franz” and “Mr. Subliminal.”

In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination for being part of the “Saturday Night Live” writing team.

He also had a role in the Showtime series “Weeds,” which ran for eight seasons and was nominated for “Best Television Series Comedy or Musical” by the Golden Globes in 2006, 2007 and 2009 and “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series” by the Screen Actors Guild in 2007 and 2009.

Additional TV credits included the CBS sitcom “Man with a Plan,” two stand-up comedy specials for Showtime and a number of appearances on “Hot in Cleveland,” “Franklin & Bash,” “Monk,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Still Standing.”

Nealon also produces and hosts a digital series called “Hiking with Kevin” on YouTube, in which he interviews A-list celebrities on hikes throughout the country.

His movie credits include “Anger Management,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It,” “Blended,” “Joe Dirt,” “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan,” “Daddy Day Care, “Good Boy,” “Bucky Larson: Born to be a Star,” “Roxanne” and “Grandma’s Boy.”

His stand-up routine at the Stardome Comedy Club is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 25, and 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. Tickets range from $27.25 to $131.50. Tickets may be purchased here.