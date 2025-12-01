Abigail Phillips pours coffee, connection, comfort

For barista Abigail Phillips, coffee is more than a job. It is a craft and a way to connect with people. She joined Baba Java in 2018, even before the café opened, helping with menu development and training. Since then, she has poured her heart into every drink while building relationships with customers who now feel like family.

“What makes this work so special is the sense of community,” Phillips said. “There is a bridge between coffee and people, and the stories exchanged across the counter are what make it meaningful.” Over the years, she has seen guests celebrate milestones and share life moments, all over a cup of coffee.

Phillips, who works at all three locations, calls herself both a purist and a seasonal drink lover. Her go-to hot drink is the Pumpkin Pie Latte, a customer favorite for years. When she is in the mood for something refreshing, she reaches for the Maple Rum Cold Brew, a nod to Alabama’s warmer fall days.

For her, the perfect seasonal sip blends quality ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and the cozy feeling of autumn. Pair it with a cinnamon roll, orange roll, or blueberry bagel, and it is fall perfection. For those visiting Baba Java this season, let Phillips craft you a fall favorite.