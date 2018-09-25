6th annual Hoover Cup golf tournament to help pay for Hoover Met playground

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. The sixth annual Hoover Cup golf tournament, benefiting the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation, has been set for Oct. 8 at the Inverness Country Club.

Money raised from the tournament will go toward the new $2 million playground and splash pad being built at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, said Dee Nance, the community services officer for the city of Hoover.

Last year’s tournament drew 16 teams of four people and raised about $7,000, Nance said. The goal this year is to have 20 teams, she said.

Registration for the tournament costs $150 per person or $600 per team of four players and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a continental breakfast, drinks on the course, lunch, two mulligans (extra strokes allowed for poor shots), two door prize tickets and admission into a putting contest.

Organizers also are seeking sponsors, with different levels of sponsorships ranging from $150 to $5,000.

The tournament is scheduled to begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and will include awards for the winners and awards for closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt and straightest drive.

Registration forms are available online at hooveral.org. Search for “Hoover Cup 2018” and look for the 2018 brochure. For more information, call Nance at 444-7765 or email her at dee.nance@hooveralabama.gov.