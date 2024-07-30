32 people chosen for Leadership Hoover Class of 2025

The Leadership Hoover organization on Monday announced the 32 members of its Class of 2025, including people from the fields of education, engineering, banking, insurance, utilities, real etate, government, religion and more.

The 32 class members are:

Leadership Hoover is a nonprofit that was formed in 2017 as a way to bring leaders and prospective leaders together to learn about various aspects of the city and to work together to come up with ways to improve life in the community.

This year’s group plans to have its opening team-building retreat on Sept. 9-10 and then get together at least once a month to learn about various facets of the community, addressing issues such as public safety, unity and diversity, small businesses, government, education, economic development and qualify of life issues. A graduation ceremony is planned for May 13.