2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil photo gallery

× 1 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 2 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 3 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 4 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 5 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 6 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 7 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 8 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 9 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 10 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 11 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 12 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 13 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 14 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 15 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 16 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 17 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 18 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 19 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 20 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 21 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 22 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 23 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 24 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 25 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 26 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 27 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 28 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 29 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 30 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 31 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 32 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 33 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 34 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 35 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 36 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. × 37 of 37 Expand Photo by Allison Carpenter A scene from the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil held in the Ross Bridge Town Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. 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Thousands of people came out for the 2026 Hope for Autumn Foundation Crawfish Boil in the Ross Bridge Town Center on Saturday.

The six-hour festival featured roughly 5,000 pounds of crawfish, plus hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixings. Live music was provided by Pioneer Chicken Stand and The Divines. There also were kids’ activities, including bounce houses, balloon animals, hula hoops and face painting.

The crawfish boil raised money to support families facing childhood cancer. Learn more about the Hope for Autumn Foundaiton here.