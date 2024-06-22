2024 Hydrangeas Under the Stars brings in $60,000 for Aldridge Gardens

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Among guests at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024, were, from left Amy Houston, Christy Cox, David Doggett and Dolores Hydock. × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Among guests for the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024, were, from left, Mona Stephens, Julie Kim, Kim Bullock and Sybil Howell. × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson About 140 people attended the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Lights shine at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 5 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Flowers greet visitors at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 6 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Council President John Lyda was auctioneer for the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 7 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Traci Fox takes part in the live auction at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 8 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The back porch of the Aldridge House is lit up during the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 9 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The walkway to the Aldridge House during the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 10 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tynlette Lynch, executiv director of the Aldridge Gardens Foundation, welcomes people to the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. × 11 of 34 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson A server for Tre Luna Catering carries dinner plates at the Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, June 21, 2024. The 2024 Hydrangeas Under the Stars fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens on Friday night brought in about $60,000 for the gardens, said Tynette Lynch, executive director for the foundation that supports the venue.

That included $21,500 raised in a live auction, $14,500 collected through a silent auction and other donations, Lynch said.

About 140 people attended the event, which included a silent auction and reception at the Aldridge house followed by a catered dinner under the outdoor pavilion. Tre Luna Catering served boneless braised beef short ribs, parmesan polenta, ratatouille, salad, rolls and white chocolate bread pudding.

Hoover Council President John Lyda served as auctioneer and auctioned two Costa Rica getaways for $3,500 each. Each of the packages included a five-night stay for two at a Marriott resort in Costa Rica with daily breakfast included. A one-week stay at the White Sands Townhomes in Pensacola Beach also was auctioned for $3,700.

A private four-course dinner for 10 by Savoie Catering with wine pairings at Aldridge Gardens went for $3,250, and a full set of tires from Hendrick Hoover Auto Mall auctioned for $1,300.

A four-hour rental of either the Aldridge House or pavilion went for $1,600 to Kay Aldridge, who formerly lived on the property before she and her late husband, Eddie Aldridge, conveyed the 30-acre property to the city for use as public gardens. And a four-hour rental of the Hoover Randle Home and Gardens auctioned for $1,250.

The auction also included artwork. A 15-inch bronze whimsical statue of a bird by sculptor Nelson Grice went for $1,000, while four paintings by artists Amy Collins, Dee Falls, Martha Fulghum and Ted Metz were sold for prices ranging from $300 to $800.

The silent auction included numerous stays at high-end hotels across Alabama, numerous lunch or dinner catering packages, restaurant gift card packages, tickets to the 2025 Regions Tradition and 2025 Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, artwork, jewelry, a defibrillator and a lawn mower, among other things.