2024 Bluff Park Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer (photos)

Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover High School Buccanettes dance team participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
People participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, his granddaughter Mia Brocato and Santa Claus ride in the Bluff Park Christmas parade in an old Hoover Fire Department truck driven by New York City firefighter Matt Zimpher on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
ARC Realty was represented in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Humans weren't the only mammals in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Santa stops to give fist bumps to kids as he makes his way in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A man (or a very unusual reindeer) participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Mrs Clause rides a motorcycle in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover Belles girls service organization participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of the Hoover Belles girls service organization participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover High School marching band participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover High School color guard participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Students from Prince of Peace Catholic School participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Santa Claus drives the Hoover Public Library bookmobile in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Good Dog Bar + Dog Bark was represented in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
A fitness group from the Hoover Recreation Center participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Santa Claus and Mrs. Clause participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
People watch the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Horses and equestrians from the Forward in Faith Ranch participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and his granddaughter, Mia Brocato, ride in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade in an old Hoover Fire Department truck driven by New York City firefighter Matt Zimpher on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Cub Scout Pack 321 participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A little girl watches the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
The Hoover High School Buccanettes dance team and marching band participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
A boy throws candy from his vehicle in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Members of a fitness group from the Hoover Recreation Center participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Cut Scout Pack 321 in Bluff Park participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Photo by Jon Anderson
Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Public Library employees Grace Baileya nd Lauren Petit man the library's bookmobilein the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
The air the was cold, but spirits were warm at the 2024 Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday morning.
There were 36 groups that made the 1.2-mile loop through the streets of Bluff Park, waving, throwing candy and wishing onlookers a “Merry Christmas.” Some sang Christmas carols along the way.
The Hoover Belles girls service club and Hoover High School marching band were near the front. Other groups included scout troops, churches, businesses, the Hoover Public Library, a canine group, the Bluff Park Women’s Rec League, a fitness group from the Hoover Recreation Center, the Simmons Middle School dance team, horses and equestrians from the Forward in Faith Ranch, the Hoover Fire Department, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Girl Scout Troop 26342, based in Vestavia Hills, won the contest for the best float. Other winners were:
- Second place: ARC Realty
- Third place: Alabama Lights
- Fourth place: Hoover Automotive
- Fifth place: Simmons Middle School dance team
The parade started at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, made its way through the community in a big rectangle and ended back at the park. It lasted roughly an hour.