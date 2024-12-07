2024 Bluff Park Christmas Parade spreads holiday cheer (photos)

× 1 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover High School Buccanettes dance team participates in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. × 2 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson People participate in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. × 3 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, his granddaughter Mia Brocato and Santa Claus ride in the Bluff Park Christmas parade in an old Hoover Fire Department truck driven by New York City firefighter Matt Zimpher on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. × 4 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson ARC Realty was represented in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. × 5 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson ARC Realty was represented in the Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. × 6 of 58 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Humans weren't the only mammals in the Bluff Park The air the was cold, but spirits were warm at the 2024 Bluff Park Christmas Parade on Saturday morning.

There were 36 groups that made the 1.2-mile loop through the streets of Bluff Park, waving, throwing candy and wishing onlookers a “Merry Christmas.” Some sang Christmas carols along the way.

The Hoover Belles girls service club and Hoover High School marching band were near the front. Other groups included scout troops, churches, businesses, the Hoover Public Library, a canine group, the Bluff Park Women’s Rec League, a fitness group from the Hoover Recreation Center, the Simmons Middle School dance team, horses and equestrians from the Forward in Faith Ranch, the Hoover Fire Department, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Girl Scout Troop 26342, based in Vestavia Hills, won the contest for the best float. Other winners were:

Second place: ARC Realty

Third place: Alabama Lights

Fourth place: Hoover Automotive

Fifth place: Simmons Middle School dance team

The parade started at the Bluff Park Community Park next to the Shades Cliff pool, made its way through the community in a big rectangle and ended back at the park. It lasted roughly an hour.